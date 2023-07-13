Sponsorships sought for fundraiser
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Parks is in the midst of a fundraising campaign to improve the Ox Bow Flying Disc Sanctuary and help bring the holes “up to par” before they celebrate the 35th anniversary milestone in the summer of 2024.
Sponsorships of $900 will feature either a business name or donor’s name and will help to replace and enlarge concrete tee pads, Mach X baskets and professional signage, a news release stated. With a $1,000 sponsorship, participants can choose the hole number if it is available. Eleven holes have already been sponsored by local businesses and park patrons and 13 are still available for adoption.
Ox Bow County Park encompasses a total of 200 acres and is located at 23033 C.R. 45 in Goshen.
“Dozens of people play the course on a daily basis, year-round,” the release added. “The course is unique in that the preservation of the environment also brings a few extra challenges to the sport with some seasonal flooding, lots of habitat for discs to disappear, and the occasional mosquito bite.”
For more information on sponsorship, contact the Elkhart County Parks at 574-535-6458, email parksinfo@elkhartcounty.com or visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
Town council to meet July 24
SHIPSHEWANA — The Shipshewana Town Council will be host a meeting to discuss project funding, followed by its annual budget workshop, July 24 at 2 p.m.
Both will take place at the Shipshewana Town Hall, Roger D. Yoder meeting room, located at 345 N. Morton St., a news release stated. The meeting is open to the public and the public is encouraged to attend.
Merit board to meet today
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Merit Board will meet in an executive session at 5 tonight.
The session will take place in the Large Patrol Training room of Law Enforcement Building A, located at 26861 C.R. 26, a news release stated.
Ruthmere receives grant award
ELKHART — The Indiana Arts Commission announced it has awarded $15,312 to Ruthmere Museum, 302 Beardsley Ave. through the Arts Organization Support grant program.
During its June 9 quarterly business meeting, the commission approved funding recommendations for the Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support grant programs, a news release stated.
More than 480 applications were reviewed by 146 panelists from around the state and country with expertise in the arts, community development, and nonprofit management.
“This grant award from the IAC is critical for our ability to provide cultural services to our community,” said Bill Firstenberger, Ruthmere’s executive director, in the release. “It is used to help pay for the highly skilled museum staff who deliver meaningful experiences through exhibits, tours and programs. We are grateful that the IAC works so diligently for arts organizations in the State of Indiana to improve everyone’s quality of life, and we are indebted to our public officials for securing this source of funding, specifically State Senator Blake Doriot, State Representative Doug Miller, Congressional Representative Rudy Yakym, and Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun.”
Funding for the Indiana Arts Commission and its programs is provided by the Indiana General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency, the release added.
View the full list of grants awarded at www.in.gov/arts/programs-and-services/funding/grants-awarded/.
To learn more, visit Ruthmere.org.