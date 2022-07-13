Fire merit
commission to meetELKHART — A special meeting of the Elkhart Fire Merit Commission will take place Monday at 3:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers, 229 S. Second Street, Elkhart.
Transit open houses in Goshen, Elkhart
SOUTH BEND — The Michiana Area Council of Governments, in partnership with the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation, invite everyone in the region to participate in upcoming public meetings on the CONNECT Transit Plan’s Concepts.
Open house events will take place in Goshen today and in Elkhart next week, a news release stated.
MACOG and Transpo will present four concepts of what a new transit network could look like for the region. Two concepts show how the region’s bus network could be run differently within current funding levels. Two new concepts show how additional funding could improve service, expanding where transit goes and improving the usefulness of service.
The Goshen Open House will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Maple City Conference & Events Center, 222 S. Third St., and the Elkhart open house will be July 20 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Pierre Moran Pavilion, 119 W. Wolf St., Elkhart.
MACOG and Transpo encourage everyone to participate by attending a meeting, visiting www.connecttransitplan.com, taking the Concepts Survey at the project website or at the public meetings, or talking with staff at our pop-up events at transit stations around the region, the release added.
Questions and comments may be emailed to connecttransitplan@macog.com.
School trustees to meet Friday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 8 a.m. Friday.
The meeting will take place at 4200 Middlebury St., a news release stated.
Grant applications being accepted
LAGRANGE – The LaGrange County Community Foundation is now accepting applications to its Community Impact Grants program.
Community Impact Grants are available to nonprofit organizations serving LaGrange County, a news release stated. These grants are made possible through the generosity of donors who have supported the unrestricted and field of interest charitable funds at the foundation.
Applications will be due Sept. 1. The Community Foundation seeks proposals for innovative or creative projects with significant impact in LaGrange County.
Nonprofit organizations serving LaGrange County are eligible to apply in six areas: arts and culture, recreation, health and human services, community development, education and environment. Previous Community Impact Grants have ranged from $5,000 to $25,000 per award.
To submit an application, visit lccf.net/community-impact-grants. Please contact Leanna Martin at lmartin@lccf.net or call 260-463-4363 for questions or more information.
Stormwater board to meet
SHIPSHEWANA — The Shipshewana Stormwater Board will meet today at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Roger Yoder Meeting Room, 345 N. Morton St., a news release stated.
School board member sought
ELKHART — Baugo Community Schools has announced a vacancy on its board as a result of the vacancy created by the resignation of District 2 member Troy Bontrager.
Candidates should be an American citizen, a registered voter, age 21 or older, a resident of the school corporation boundaries for more than one year and the state of Indiana for two years prior to the date of appointment and of District 2 or District 3 for at least one year prior to appointment, a news release stated.
For more information, contact BCS at 574-293-8583.