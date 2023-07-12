GCS trustees to meet Thursday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Community School Board of Trustees will be hosting a special board meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday. This meeting is open to the public.
The meeting will take place at the GCS Administrative Center, 613 E. Purl St.
Parks Summerfest set for today
GOSHEN — Greencroft Goshen will host Park Summerfest today from 2-4 p.m.
Greencroft is located at 1721 Greencroft Blvd. The event will feature waterwheel, wild flowers, native grasses, pontoon boat rides and others at the Greencroft Pavilion. Donations are welcome to help cover costs.
To learn more, visit greencroft.org.
Program set for July 20
BRISTOL — “Show, Tell and Ask” is the program for the next meeting of the Elkhart County Genealogical Society.
Guests are encouraged to bring family heirlooms to show and stories to tell. Share your achievements and brick walls. Research and local history questions will be answered.
The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. July 20, at the Bristol Public Library Community Room, 505 W. Vistula St. The event is free and open to the public.
‘Office Hours’ to be hosted
ALBION — Thrive by 5, the early childhood coalition serving LaGrange and Noble counties, is giving area residents a chance to talk about child care and early learning.
Thrive by 5 has scheduled “Office Hours” at the Fox Den Coffee Shop in Albion July 24 from noon to 2 p.m. This is a time for anyone who wants to discuss child care to come for a drink (on Thrive by 5) and talk with coalition coordinator Jenna Anderson, a news release stated. No appointment is necessary
“There is lots to talk about in early learning, including efforts to increase capacity in LaGrange and Noble counties, a new Child Development Associate program starting within the Lakeland School Corporation this fall, grant opportunities for family child care homes to be licensed, and a lot more,” the release added. “For those interested in getting a start as an early educator, Thrive by 5 can help guide you through the process to achieve your goals.”
Additional “Office Hours” will be scheduled throughout LaGrange and Noble counties. To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/thriveby5coalition.
Drivers urged to use caution
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership is teaming up with other Indiana law enforcement agencies to keep drivers and passengers safe by raising awareness about the dangers of speeding and urging drivers to obey speed limits.
Until July 31, the Speeding Slows You Down campaign, funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute is underway.
“Not only is speeding illegal, it’s also deadly,” a news release stated. “In 2021, speeding killed 252 people in Indiana, accounting for more than one-quarter of all crash fatalities. Tragically, there was a dramatic increase (15%) in speeding-related crash fatalities from 2021-2022.”
Preliminary data shows that in 2022, speeding killed 290 people in Indiana, with nearly 300 fatalities projected in 2023. The partnership wants to remind drivers that, no matter how seasoned you are as a driver, ultimately, speeding slows you down.
Much like impaired driving, speeding can have deadly consequences for the driver, passengers, and pedestrians. Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around another vehicle, a hazardous object, or an unexpected curve. Even the safest cars with the newest technologies are limited in how much they can help reduce the odds of a crash.
Drivers in Elkhart County should be especially aware of this campaign and their speed. Local roads are where most of speeding-related crashes occur, and officers will be concentrating efforts in these areas.
To learn more, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/speeding.