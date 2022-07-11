Library events set for July 18-23
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Public Library, 115 E. Main St. will be hosting a number of events the week of July 18-23
Adventures in the Natural World: The Indiana Humanities has chosen World of Wonders: in praise of fireflies, whale sharks, and other astonishments, as the One State/ One Story community read for 2022. The poet, Aimee Nezhukumatathil wrote 28 essays about her relationship with nature and her travels in different sections of the country and places around the world. The library is hosting two discussion times July 19 on zoom at 6 p.m. and July 21st at 1 p.m. The book encourages the reader to think about their connections to the natural world. Becky Brower sends out the zoom link. Please contact her at bbrower@syracuse.lib.in.us.
Mahjong meets every Monday at 10:15 a.m. through the summer. The play is friendly and welcoming for beginning players while embracing those with more experience. The volunteers who are picking up the Main Street section of the Trails are meeting at 10 a.m. at the library on Wednesday, July 20th.
Captain America for Teens: The date to make a Captain America acrylic painting is on Thursday, July 21st at 5 p.m. Call or stop in to sign up (574) 457-3022.
Game Night is happening for teens and new-adults July 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. The library has a variety of games or those coming are encouraged to bring a favorite game when they meet up with other people.
Plenty of Crafts for Kids: Make It Mondays at 3 p.m. start off the week for older children with scuba equipment and diving. Meet the owner of Hollins Aquatic Cleanup and find out what is at the bottom of our lakes. Younger children have a Whale of a Tale at story time on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. For a Fabulous Friday, all ages have a good time with mermaids and sea creature rock painting July 22 at 10:30 a.m.
Syracuse Public Library on Facebook: The library has gotten a lot of support from the business community. The basket auction to raise money for the outdoor meeting space continues on Facebook with a kitchen kit, a pampered-time basket, and a date-night assortment. Many of the items are gift certificates with significant value.
The Syracuse Library is parting with some of its history with the sale of two solid oak tables. The Friends of the Library are also selling a third table. Bids are accepted at the library.
To learn more visit www.syracuse.lib.in.us.
‘Running Wild’ set for Aug. 20
SOUTH BEND — A FUN-d raising run and family fun walk to benefit St. Joseph County Parks will take place at St. Patrick’s County Park August 20.
The 5K Run/Walk and the 3K Scavenger Hunt Walk begins at 8:30 a.m., a news release stated. Registration information is available on the St. Joseph County Parks website: http://www.sjcparks.org/.
Dogs are allowed on 6-ft leash, for the walk only. Pre-registration is $20 per individual for the 5K; late registration fee $25. Pre-registration fees for those ages 14 and under is $17; late registration fee $22. 3K walk pre-registration is $15 per individual and $20 for late registration. Families or groups registering for the walk only can get the “Wild Herd” Discount for 3-4 participants, any age, $35 pre-registration, and $40 late registration. There will be NO on-site registration this year. T-shirts are only available through on-line pre-registration on or before August 8 for an additional $12.00 each, $15 for extended sizes (plus 7% sales tax).
The park is located on Laurel Road, just north of Auten Road in South Bend. Online registration ends Aug. 18 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. Mail-in registrations must be postmarked no later than Aug. 4. To volunteer to help with the event call 574-654-3155.