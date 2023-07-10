Yakym announces mobile office hours
MISHAWAKA — Congressman Rudy Yakym has announced the following dates, times, and locations that his office will be holding mobile staff office hours in July throughout Indiana’s Second District.
These dates and times will allow for Congressman Yakym’s staff to assist constituents with casework questions, a news release stated.
Elkhart County
- July 17, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET, Goshen Chamber of Commerce, 232 S. Main St.
- July 24, 10 a.m. – noon ET, Nappanee City Hall, 300 W. Lincoln St.
Kosciusko County
- July 28, 10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. ET, Warsaw City Hall, 102 S. Buffalo St.
To learn more, visit yakym.house.gov.
Lacasa members chosen for committee
ELKHART — Lacasa has announced the appointments of two members of its leadership team to NeighborWorks Advisory Committees.
Rocío Arévalo-Espinosa, Director of Operational Excellence, has been a member of the NeighborWorks Homeownership Managers Advisory Committee for several years, while Ashley Bowen, Director of Client Empowerment, has been newly appointed to the Financial Capability Advisory Committee.
“The NeighborWorks Advisory Committees are esteemed panels that consist of industry leaders who play a crucial role in fostering a network of excellence in their respective fields,” a news release stated. “These committees serve as platforms for collaboration and innovation, allowing members to contribute their expertise to enhance homeownership and financial capability services nationwide.”
Rocío Arévalo-Espinosa actively participates in regular meetings, assists in the planning and execution of national and regional events, and facilitates valuable peer-to-peer learning sessions.
In her new role, Bowen will collaborate with up to 18 committee members from across the country to align national and local interests and activities in financial capability services, the release added.
To lern more, visit www.lacasainc.net.
Area students make Dean’s List
CULLOWHEE, NC — Nikolas Black and Olivia Freeto, both of Elkhart, and Bailey Hartsough, Wolcottville have all made the Dean’s List at Western Carolina University.
To qualify for this honor, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing 12 or more credit hours, a news release stated.
To learn more, visit www.wcu.edu.
‘Wizard of Oz’ starts July 28
GOSHEN — Goshen Theater, 216 N. Main St., will be presenting “The Wizard of Oz (Muny Version)” July 28 to August 6.
“Join us as we follow Dorothy on her travels through the magical Land of Oz!” a news release stated. “Come meet the wonderful, well known, cast of characters that have brought so much joy to audiences since their creation by author L. Frank Baum. With new characters not featured in the movie! Mark your calendars, and save the date! This is not a show that you will want to miss.”
Tickets are on sale for $15-25 and can be purchased at www.onthestage.tickets/show/goshen-theater- inc/644af3b39be4630d68092ff8?utm_source=Goshen+Theater+Master+List&utm_campaign=90b521e3f6-EMAIL_ CAMPAIGN_2023 _06_28_04_06&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_-90b521e3f6-%5BLIST_EMAIL_ID%5D.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Community Foundation of Elkhart County will sponsor a free movie night showing of Disney’s “Luca”, also at the theater, the release added.
To learn more about these or other Goshen Theater programs, contact Program Director, Robert Tombari at 574-312-3701 or via email him at robert@goshentheater.org, or visit goshentheater.org.