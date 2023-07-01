Fireworks show moved to Monday
GOSHEN — Black Squirrel Golf Course, 1017 Larimer Drive, has rescheduled its fireworks show from dusk Sunday to dusk Monday.
School trustees to meet Thursday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet in executive session at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting will take place at the GCS Administrative Center, 613 E. Purl St.
The meeting, which is not open to the public, will be for board members to discuss, prior to determination, a person’s status as an employee, student or independent contractor. Also, the board will be in training with an outside consultant on their roles as school board members.
Foundation, Meijer host dedication event
ELKHART — The Elkhart Education Foundation has officially opened its Schoolhouse Supply Store, presented by Meijer, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at Pierre Moran School, 200 W. Lusher Ave.
The foundation welcomed several board members as well as students from Elkhart High School who are participants in the Elkhart Catalyst Program, a news release stated.
“The School Supply store allows us to directly impact students’ learning — students who don’t have access to the supplies they need often struggle to keep up with their peers. By having this resource for teachers, it allows those students to learn without worry,” said Rose Goyette, Supply Store manager in the news release. “With the support of Meijer, we will be able to help even more students.”
To learn more about Elkhart Education Foundation and The Schoolhouse Supply Store, visit www.elkhartedfoundation.org.
Drive safe for the Fourth
ELKHART — Law enforcement in Elkhart County will be on the lookout for impaired drivers beginning this holiday weekend.
The Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership is taking part in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement mobilization to educate motorists about the dangers and consequences of impaired driving, a news release stated. Until July 8, officers will be increasing patrols with the primary goal of preventing tragedies previously seen around the Fourth of July holiday.
The partnership includes Elkhart City Police Department, Goshen City Police Department, Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, Nappanee Police Department, Bristol Police Department and Wakarusa Police Department.
The extra high-visibility enforcement is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
“During the July 4th holiday, we’ll pull over and arrest drunk drivers,” said Capt. Michael Culp of the ECSO in the release. “We’re showing zero tolerance. Everyone knows the law: It is illegal to drink and drive. Still, people test the waters and drive after a few too many. We know how to spot a drunk driver on the road. Drunk driving is selfish and arrogant, and it endangers the drivers, their passengers, and other people on the road.”
Of the 949 traffic fatalities that occurred last year in Indiana, 110, or 12%, were alcohol related, according to the release. During the weekend around Independence Day alone, there were 11 fatal collisions with two involving a driver over the legal limit.
In Indiana, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher. In addition, drivers under 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are subject to fines and a license suspension for up to one year.
Impaired driving includes more than just alcohol. Drugs and even some over-the-counter medications can also cause impairment and can slow coordination, judgment and reaction times on the road. Motorists that encounter a drunk driver on the road are encouraged to call 911, the release added.
For more information on impaired driving, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.