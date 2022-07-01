LOCAL BRIEFS: July 1, 2022

Garden session set for July 11
GOSHEN — Elkhart County Community Corrections is hosting a garden visitation, an information session on how ECCC clients grow fruits and vegetables for the community, including local food pantries.
The session will take place at 3 p.m. July 11 at 201 N. Cottage Ave., with light refreshments and snacks, as part of the Seed to Feed Garden Tour Program, according to a news release.
MACOG committee to meet in Nappanee
SOUTH BEND — The Michiana Area Council of Governments’ next Transportation Technical Advisory Committee meeting will be July 6 at 9 a.m. at Nappanee West Park and Pavilion, 500 N. Nappanee St., Nappanee.
The meeting agenda is at macog.com/ttac_agendas.html. Those who wish to make public comments regarding items on the TTAC meeting agenda should contact MACOG prior to the meeting at macogdir@macog.com. Note “TTAC Agenda Comment” in the subject line.
The meeting will also be open to public comment during the livestream and in-person, a news release stated. The public is invited to attend the meeting live at https://youtu.be/AFftULfgZxo or in person.
LaGrange native assigned to ISP post
FORT WAYNE — Indiana State Police 1st Sgt. Deven Hostetler, district investigative commander for the Fort Wayne Post, has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant and reassigned as the Area II investigative commander.
Lt. Hostetler is a 22-year veteran of the department. His role as an investigator began in 2008, when he was promoted from a road patrol assignment into the Criminal Investigative Division to serve as a detective at the Fort Wayne Post, a news release stated. In 2016, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and served as the investigative squad leader at the Fort Wayne Post. In 2019, he was promoted to the rank of 1st sergeant, and served as the district investigative commander for the Fort Wayne Post.
As an area investigative commander, Lt. Hostetler will be responsible for providing supervision, direction and support for the district investigative commanders who manage criminal investigations at the Fort Wayne, Bremen and Toll Road posts. He will also coordinate investigative efforts with the four other area investigative commanders across the state.
A native of LaGrange, Hostetler is a 1991 graduate of Lakeland High School, and a 1995 graduate of Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan. Prior to joining the ISP, Hostetler worked for the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department and the Kendallville Police Department. He and his family reside in rural LaGrange County.
Goshen College alum awarded scholarship
GOSHEN — MacKenzie Miller, a 2021 Goshen College graduate, was recently awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to pursue a master’s degree in ethnic relations and culture at National Dong Hwa University in Hualien, Taiwan.
The Fulbright Scholarship program is a competitive award, awarded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, a news release stated. The program is designed to expand perspectives through academic and professional advancement and cross-cultural dialogue.
Miller’s project is titled, “The Role of Mandarin Chinese in Taiwanese Indigenous Language Revitalization.” While at GC, MacKenzie studied journalism and English. She also previously studied in China and shared her experiences with fellow students as a Global Citizen Ambassador, the release added.