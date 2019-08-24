Jefferson Community Church to celebrate 50 years
GOSHEN — Jefferson Community Church, 58915 Ind. 15 North, invites the public to join them in celebrating 50 years of ministry. Founded in 1969 as Jefferson Brethren Church, the vision was, and continues to be, “to see God’s life-giving love experienced in every corner of our community and world,” church officials stated in an announcement.
All are welcome this coming Sunday for a day of reminiscing and looking forward, starting with a service celebrating the church’s legacy at 8:15 a.m. in the sanctuary. At 9 a.m., attendees can mingle with friends old and new for “Memories, Muffins & More.” At 10 a.m., the group will meet under the big tent for an outdoor celebration service followed by a noon informal meal. Ice cream, bounce house and games will continue into the afternoon while sharing time with friends.
The festivities begin Saturday with a 6 p.m. welcome meal for the church’s former pastors and staff. Advance tickets were needed for this event, and the deadline has passed. The evening concludes with bonfire at 7:30 p.m. with popcorn, s’mores and games.
Many former pastors and staff will be in attendance.
“If Jefferson Community Church has been a part of your journey or you want to find out more, don’t miss this celebration,” the statement from the church reads. Information is available online at jeffersoncommunitychurch.org, on its Facebook page or by contacting the church office at 574-533-1121.
Tractor-truck pull prelude to festival weekend
NAPPANEE — The 2019 Nappanee Apple Festival fun will begin Sept. 14 when the 11th annual Tractor & Truck Pull gets underway at the new Nappanee Power from the Past Showgrounds (formerly the Farm at Amish Acres, 1600 W. Market St.).
Drawing in competition from the Midwest area, the popularity and participation of the pull has grown annually over the past few years with attendance records being set at each event, organizers said. Attendees can watch 12 classes of pulls, including modified tractors.
Gates open at 10 a.m. and the pull gets underway at noon. Admission is $5, with children 10 and younger are admitted free. Grandstand seating is first-come, first-served. Lawn chairs and blankets are allowed. No outside food or beverages will be allowed. Concessions will be available.
This event is a prelude to the Nappanee Apple Festival weekend, which runs from 5 p.m. Sept. 19 to 6 p.m. Sept. 22.
For a complete schedule of events visit www.nappaneeapplefestival.org to view the 2019 brochure and map or follow the celebration on its Facebook site.
Stone's Trace Pioneer Festival, regulators to rendezvous
LIGONIER —The Stone’s Trace Pioneer Festival will take place Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Stone's Trace, located 1 ½ miles south of Ligonier at the junction of U.S. 33 and Ind. 5.
Parking will be at West Noble High School, with shuttle busses ready to transport visitors across the highway to the festival.
The 46th fall festival will feature the frontiersmen and pioneers of northeastern Indiana with black powder rifle and tomahawk skills, primitive archery, Native American reenactors, craft demonstrators and vendors, 1812 reenactors, Civil War encampment with military field hospital and mortician.
A large variety of food will be available on site, including ham and beans with corn bread, pork burgers, pie, Indian fry bread, ice cream, kettle corn and more.
No pets will be allowed.
Admission is $7 per person ages 12 and older. Children 11 and younger will be admitted free. The festival is handicap-accessible.
For more information, go online to www.stonestrace.com.
