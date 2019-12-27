Luminary walk scheduled for Jan. 1
WOLCOTTVILLE — A luminary walk will be held at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 1 at Dallas Lake Park, 0505 W. 700 South, beginning at the park lodge.
The candlelit trail is approximately a half-mile long and smooth, according to Leslie A. Arnold, naturalist with LaGrange County Parks and Recreation. Free hot cocoa will be available for participants while supplies last, and attendees are advised to dress for cold weather.
The free First Day Hike is meant to inspire people to exercise outdoors starting on day one, according to a news release from Arnold.
For more information, call Arnold at 260-854-2225 or email larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
Christmas tree disposal begins in Elkhart
ELKHART — Drop-off centers are now available for Elkhart residents to dispose of their household Christmas trees. The city is offering four locations where trees can be disposed of at no cost, according to a news release from Mayor Tim Neese.
Locations include West Side Middle School parking lot, 101 S. Nappanee St.; North Side Middle School parking lot at 300 Lawrence St.; Riverview Park Softball Complex parking lot, 340 Riverview Ave.; and Pierre Moran Pool parking lot at 200 W. Lusher Ave.
Beginning Jan. 6, residents within the Elkhart city limits may also place their trees curbside to be picked up on their regular trash collection day. All ornaments, stands, lights, wrappings and other objects should be removed from the trees prior to disposal. Barrels will be provided at the four locations above should residents need to dispose of such objects.
Both programs will run through Jan. 17.
For additional information, contact the Elkhart Buildings and Grounds Department at 574-970-0542.
Library offers story of Santa Claus land on phone line
WAKARUSA — “The Visit to Santa Claus Land” is currently running on Wakarusa Public Library's Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how two children visit Santa’s workshop in their dreams.
Library officials recently announced Wakarusa High School Class of 1965 donated "Joy of Cooking" by Irma S. Rombauer to the library in memory of Jenny Schieber.
The library will be closing at noon Dec. 31 in observance of New Year’s Eve and remain closed Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.
For more information, contact the library staff by phone at 574-862-2465 or on the library’s Facebook page, or visit them at 124 N. Elkhart St., or online at wakarusapubliclibrary.org.
Annual seed swap is Jan. 18
GOSHEN — The second annual Michiana Regional Seed Swap will be held Jan. 18 for residents in the region to exchange or acquire seeds, learn about seed saving techniques and gardening practices, and network with other gardeners.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Goshen College Church Chapel, 1700 S. Main St.
“A seed swap supports the biodiversity of crops grown in our region. Exchanging seeds helps us to create a ‘living seed bank’ of vegetables, grains, flowers and herbs that are regionally adapted to our area,” said John Sherck, a local seed grower and swap contributor.
The event is intended for everyone, from first-time gardeners to experienced growers, and participants will include home gardeners, community gardening organizers, small-scale growers and those interested in local food systems. Children and families are welcome, as well as anyone interested in gardening and seeds.
The swap will include:
● A community seed table with free seeds provided through donations
● Resource tables highlighting regional businesses, organizations and individuals involved in gardening, seed saving and more.
● Educational sessions on a variety of topics
The swap is a buy/sell/trade event for seeds and other merchandise. Herb, vegetable and flower seeds will be available through sales, swaps and for free via donations. Participants are not required to bring seeds to the event but are encouraged to do so if they have them.
The free event is open to the public.
