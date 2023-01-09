School board to meet today
WOLCOTTVILLE — The Lakeland Community School Board will host a reorganization meeting today at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the corporation office, 108 E Myers St.
This meeting is a meeting of the school board in public for the purpose of conducting the school corporation’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting, a news release stated. There will be time for public participation as indicated on the agenda.
School trustees to meet Tuesday
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Community School Corporation Trustees will host an executive session at 5 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m., which will be followed by a special meeting of the trustees.
All will take place at the Wawasee High School Warrior Room, #1 Warrior Path Bldg. 1, a news release stated.
Drainage board to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Drainage Board will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the County Public Services Building, 4230 Elkhart Road, in room A, a news release stated.
The board will welcome Commissioner Bob Barnes, according to the posted meeting agenda.
Council meeting schedule set
SHIPSHEWANA — The Shipshewana Town Council will host regular town council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month.
Meetings will start at 6 p.m. at the Shipshewana Town Hall, Roger D Yoder Meeting Room, 345 N Morton St.; except the second meeting in the month of November, which will take place Tuesday, Nov. 21, as the fourth Thursday is always the Thanksgiving holiday.
Regular staff meetings will take place on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month starting at 5 p.m.
Executive sessions will take place on an as needed basis and proper notice will be given regarding these meetings.
Seminary webinar set for Jan. 18
ELKHART — Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary will host a free Seminary Preview Webinar Jan. 18, from 8 to 8:45 p.m., eastern time.
This event is for those who are exploring a call to ministry or are interested in theological study, a news release stated.
Webinar participants will hear from faculty members about what AMBS has to offer and from students about their experiences of being part of the AMBS learning community.
“Attending the webinar is an ideal way to explore studies at AMBS,” said Mary Ann Weber, MA, Director of Enrollment in the release. “We hope that people not only register for the webinar, but also invite others to join the event. It’s a great way to encourage people who have gifts for leadership or ministry.”
AMBS offers a variety of educational options for people who want to study at a distance or on campus in Elkhart. Graduate-level students can focus on pastoral ministry, chaplaincy, Christian formation, peacebuilding, Anabaptist theology, environmental sustainability leadership and more. Continuing education options include the undergraduate-level Journey Missional Leadership Development Program, Online Short Courses, and Spiritual Direction Seminars, among others.
The seminary prepares and equips leaders from a variety of Anabaptist and other Christian traditions. More than 2,500 AMBS alumni serve as church and community leaders in Elkhart County and around the world. Generous need-based financial aid, scholarships and matching grants are available for graduate students.
There is no cost to attend the webinar, but registration is required. See ambs.edu/preview to learn more or register and see ambs.edu/visit to schedule an individual visit.