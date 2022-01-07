Local Briefs 1

Elkhart Township Board to meet

GOSHEN — The Elkhart Township Board will meet at the trustee’s office, 106 N. Fifth St., at 1 p.m. Thursday, to reorganize its officers. The meeting is open to the public.

School board to meet Monday

LIGONIER — West Noble School Corp. will meet Monday at 7 p.m. at the West Noble School Corp. Board Conference Room, 5050 N. U.S. 33, Ligonier.

Human resource committee to meet Monday

LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Human Resource Committee will meet at the LaGrange County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan St., Monday, at 8 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

The committee may impose reasonable restrictions on the number of attendees to control audience density in consideration of COVID-19, according to information provided by county officials.

City council to meet, announces seating, committee assignments

ELKHART — The Elkhart City Council made committee assignments for 2022. The name of the chair of each committee is in bold print, and the vice-chair is the second-named council member:

  • Finance: Arvis Dawson, Tonda Hines, Megan Baughman
  • Public Health & Safety: Aaron Mishler, Brent Curry, Kevin Bullard
  • Planning & Development: Dwight Fish, Tonda Hines, David Henke
  • Public Works & Improvements: Aaron Mishler, Brent Curry, Megan Baughman
  • Arts & Culture: Brian Thomas, Tonda Hines, Dwight Fish
  • Internal Controls: Arvis Dawson, Brent Curry, David Henke

Tonda Hines will serve as council vice-president and Aaron Mishler will serve as council parliamentarian.

The following are the council liaisons to city boards and commissions for the remainder of 2022.

  • Redevelopment Commission: Tonda Hines
  • Board of Aviation Commissioners: Dwight Fish
  • Board of Public Safety: Megan Baughman
  • Board of Public Works: Arvis Dawson
  • Historic & Cultural Preservation Commission: Aaron Mishler
  • MACOG: Dwight Fish
  • Board of Parks and Recreation: Tonda Hines
  • Plan Commission: Aaron Mishler
  • Board of Zoning Appeals: Kevin Bullard
  • Lerner Theatre Board: Brian Thomas
  • Human Relations Commission: Brent Curry
  • Elkhart Urban Enterprise Association: Kevin Bullard
  • Police Merit Commission: Megan Baughman
  • Fire Merit Commission: Aaron Mishler

The council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday. The public may view and attend the meeting by going to the city’s website and clicking on https://coei.webex.com. The event number is 2312 966 9146. If the event is asking for a password to register, use Council21. To view the meeting on Facebook: www.facebook.com/CityOfElkhartIN

School trustees to meet

ELKHART — The Elkhart Community School Board of Trustees will meet in executive session Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. at 2720 California Road.

