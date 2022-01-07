Elkhart Township Board to meet
GOSHEN — The Elkhart Township Board will meet at the trustee’s office, 106 N. Fifth St., at 1 p.m. Thursday, to reorganize its officers. The meeting is open to the public.
School board to meet Monday
LIGONIER — West Noble School Corp. will meet Monday at 7 p.m. at the West Noble School Corp. Board Conference Room, 5050 N. U.S. 33, Ligonier.
Human resource committee to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Human Resource Committee will meet at the LaGrange County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan St., Monday, at 8 a.m. The public is invited to attend.
The committee may impose reasonable restrictions on the number of attendees to control audience density in consideration of COVID-19, according to information provided by county officials.
City council to meet, announces seating, committee assignments
ELKHART — The Elkhart City Council made committee assignments for 2022. The name of the chair of each committee is in bold print, and the vice-chair is the second-named council member:
- Finance: Arvis Dawson, Tonda Hines, Megan Baughman
- Public Health & Safety: Aaron Mishler, Brent Curry, Kevin Bullard
- Planning & Development: Dwight Fish, Tonda Hines, David Henke
- Public Works & Improvements: Aaron Mishler, Brent Curry, Megan Baughman
- Arts & Culture: Brian Thomas, Tonda Hines, Dwight Fish
- Internal Controls: Arvis Dawson, Brent Curry, David Henke
Tonda Hines will serve as council vice-president and Aaron Mishler will serve as council parliamentarian.
The following are the council liaisons to city boards and commissions for the remainder of 2022.
- Redevelopment Commission: Tonda Hines
- Board of Aviation Commissioners: Dwight Fish
- Board of Public Safety: Megan Baughman
- Board of Public Works: Arvis Dawson
- Historic & Cultural Preservation Commission: Aaron Mishler
- MACOG: Dwight Fish
- Board of Parks and Recreation: Tonda Hines
- Plan Commission: Aaron Mishler
- Board of Zoning Appeals: Kevin Bullard
- Lerner Theatre Board: Brian Thomas
- Human Relations Commission: Brent Curry
- Elkhart Urban Enterprise Association: Kevin Bullard
- Police Merit Commission: Megan Baughman
- Fire Merit Commission: Aaron Mishler
The council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday. The public may view and attend the meeting by going to the city’s website and clicking on https://coei.webex.com. The event number is 2312 966 9146. If the event is asking for a password to register, use Council21. To view the meeting on Facebook: www.facebook.com/CityOfElkhartIN
School trustees to meet
ELKHART — The Elkhart Community School Board of Trustees will meet in executive session Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. at 2720 California Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.