Monday council meeting canceled
GOSHEN — Due to a lack of agenda items, the Goshen Common Council will not meet Monday.
The next regular meeting of the council is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 23 in the Police-Court Building, 111 E. Jefferson St.
School board to meet Monday
LIGONIER — The West Noble School Corp. Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the Board Conference Room, 5050 N. U.S. 33.
Elkhart council meeting set
ELKHART — The Monday meeting of the Common Council of Elkhart will be held electronically via WebEx and Facebook Live and will begin at 7 p.m.
The public may view and attend the meeting virtually at https://coei.webex.com. The event number is 2309 449 9220. If the event is asking for a password to register, use Council2023.
The meeting can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/CityOfElkhartIN.
The public will have the ability to submit comments through the WebEx chat box, and through Facebook live, which will be monitored throughout the meeting. The public may also submit questions prior to the meeting to the council clerk at angie.mckee@coei.org.
All questions will be addressed during the public comment portion of the meeting.
BrainFIT courses to be offered
SYRACUSE — Syracuse Parks and Recreation Department and Waterford Crossing, a Trilogy Senior Living Community, are offering a free five-week course of engaging, educational, and empowering sessions on how to keep your brain fit, aptly titled BrainFIT.
The one-and-a-half-hour sessions will take place at the Syracuse Community Center, 1013 North Long Drive, a news release stated.
Participants will be able to engage in classes designed to boost their brain power through more restful sleep, better nutrition, and purposeful exercise. One of the classes will include Waterford Crossing’s Chef on site for a cooking demonstration. The schedule is as follows:
• BrainFit Education: Jan. 19, 2 to 3:30 p.m.
• BrainFit Nutrition: Jan. 26, 2 to 3:30 p.m
• BrainFit Sleep: Feb. 2, 2 to 3:30 p.m.
• BrainFit Exercise: Feb. 9, 2 to 3:30 p.m.
• BrainFit Stress: Feb. 16, 2 to 3:30 p.m.
To register for classes or get more information, contact Lisa Zollinger 574-536-0313.
Award nominations now being accepted
MIDDLEBURY — The Crystal Valley Exchange Club of Middlebury is requesting written nominations from the general public for the 2023 Book of Golden Deeds Award recipient(s).
The recipient(s) will receive the award at the annual Book of Golden Deeds Award Banquet, a news release stated. The recognition banquet will take place April 20 at the Essenhaus Conference Center.
“The purpose of the Middlebury Book of Golden Deeds Award is to recognize the volunteer efforts of an individual or couple within our community,” the release stated.
Requirements for the nominees are that they live or work within or have lived or worked within the Middlebury community. The Middlebury community is defined by the school corporation boundaries.
Nominations should include the contact information for the nominee as well as the individual making the nomination. Please describe the rationale for the nomination including: volunteerism, talents, work history, organizational affiliations, years of service, and the “good person” component. Volunteerism is very important to our community and this is a golden opportunity to recognize the person(s) and their service.
The written nominations may be submitted to mmiller766766@gmail.com, by US Mail to: Golden Deeds Award, c/o Mitch Miller, P.O. Box 269, Middlebury, IN 46540, or be hand delivered to any member of the Crystal Valley Exchange Club of Middlebury.