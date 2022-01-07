Fire & Ice Fest set for today
GOSHEN — Fire & Ice Fest 2022 will take place today from noon to 9 p.m. in downtown Goshen.
Professional carvers will sculpt nearly 30 creations from thousands of pounds of ice, according to a news release.
Fire dancing performances and food specials at local restaurants will also be available. Specific locations for ice block sponsors include:
• 1st Source Bank, 101 S. Main St.
• City of Goshen at Kruggel Lawton, 220 S. Main St.
• Common Spirits, 111 E. Lincoln St.
• Electric Brew, 118 E. Washington St.
• Elephant Bar, 227 S. Main St.
• Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau, 102 N. Main St.
• The Exchange, 212 S. Main St.
• Eyedart Creative Studio, 324 S. Fifth St.
• Fables Books, 215 S. Main St.
• First State Bank, 201 N. Main St.
• Goshen Brewing Co., 315 W. Washington St.
• Goshen Chamber of Commerce, 232 S. Main St.
• Goshen College, 101 N. Main St.
• Goshen Theater, 216 S. Main St.
• Inn on South 5th, 320 S. Fifth St.
• JoJo’s Pretzels, 136 S. Main St.
• Julia King and Stuart Meade, 101 N. Main St.
• Maple City Market, 314 S. Main St.
• Menno Travel, 203 S. Main St.
• Mennonite Central Committee at Ten Thousand Villages Goshen, 206 S. Main St.
• Miller Poultry, 201 N. Main St.
• MJ Trailers, Inc. at Allure Glamour, 108 E. Washington St.
• Mullet Battery at I M SHE, 108 W. Washington St.
• The Nut Shoppe, 204 S. Main St.
• Venturi, 123 E. Lincoln Ave.
• Woldruff’s Footwear and Apparel, 129 S. Main St.
• Yardshark at The Goshen News, 114 S. Main St.
• Yoder, Ainley, Ulmer and Buckingham, 130 N. Main St.
Fire dancers will be located in the alleys on Main Street, between Jefferson and Washington, and between Washington and Lincoln. Warming stations will be next to Reverie, 201 S. Main St., and JoJo’s Pretzels, 136 S. Main St.
To learn more visit https://downtowngoshen.org/events/2022-january.
Town council, redevelopment commission to meet Monday
MILFORD — The Milford Redevelopment Commission will be holding its regular monthly public meeting Monday at 10 a.m.
Later that day, at 7 p.m., the town council will meet.
Both meetings will take place in the in the Milford Community Building, 111 S. Main St.
School board to meet Monday
LIGONIER — West Noble School Corp. will meet Monday at 7 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the West Noble School Corp. Board Conference Room, 5050 N. U.S. 33, Ligonier.
Human resource committee to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Human Resource Committee will meet at the LaGrange County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan St., Monday, at 8 a.m. The public is invited to attend.
The committee may impose reasonable restrictions on the number of attendees to control audience density in consideration of the existing COVID-19 national emergency, according to information provided by county officials.
