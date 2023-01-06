Pre-agenda meeting set for today
ELKHART — The city of Elkhart Redevelopment Commission pre-agenda meeting will take place in-person and via Webex today at 9 a.m.
The meeting will take place at the Annex Building Large Conference Room, 201 S. Second St. To join with Webex, go to https://coei.webex.com/coei/j.php?MTID=mdea33f77ddb3055e54b9dca076cfd91f. Enter 2301 812 6165 as the event number and “PRERDC1” as the event password.
To join by phone, call 1-415-655-0001 and enter 2301 812 6165##. Press 6 to unmute telephone.
Health board to meet Tuesday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Health Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the LaGrange County Health Department conference room, 304 N. 00EW, No. 1, a news release stated.
Library trustees set meeting schedule
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse-Turkey Creek Township Public Library Board of Trustees will be meeting the third Monday of every month in 2023.
The meetings will each take place at 115 E. Main St. at 5:45 p.m., a news release stated.
School trustees to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Community School Board of Trustees will host an organizational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, which will be followed by the annual meeting of the ECS Board of Finance.
Both meetings will take place at the J.C. Rice Educational Services Center, 2720 California Road.
In addition, the public work session for the trustees originally scheduled for 6 p.m. has been cancelled, a news release stated.
MACOG board meeting set for Wednesday
SOUTH BEND — The Michiana Area Council of Governments’ next Policy Board meeting will be Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The agenda can be found ahead of time at macog.com/policy_board_agendas.html. Any public comments regarding items on the Policy Board meeting agenda can be sent to macogdir@macog.com prior to the meeting.
Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting by joining in person at the Mishawaka City Hall, 2nd Floor, or joining live on YouTube at https://youtu.be/dEc9OLFjggw. Public comment will also be available on YouTube during the livestream.
School trustees to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Baugo Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the Baugo Education Services Center, 58703 C.R. 3 South. There will be no executive session, a news release stated.
Police pension board to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The City of Elkhart Local Police Pension Board will host a regular meeting Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., local time.
The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers on the second floor of Elkhart City Hall, 229 S. Second St. The meeting may be recessed and readjourned as circumstances warrant at the discretion of the Board.
Seed Swap set for Jan. 21
WOLF LAKE — Local residents can connect with fellow gardeners and plant enthusiasts at Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College’s fifth annual Michiana Regional Seed Swap this winter.
This networking and educational event is for residents in the region to exchange and learn about seeds. Participants can trade or acquire seeds, learn about seed saving techniques and gardening practices, browse resource tables and vendors, and connect with other gardeners, a news release stated.
This free event is open to the public and will take place Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at Goshen College Church Chapel, 1700 S. Main Street.
For more information about the educational sessions, vendors, sponsors, and event details, visit www.goshen.edu/merrylea/seedswap5.