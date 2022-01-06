Zoom meeting set for 7 tonight
BRISTOL — The town of Bristol is hosting a scheduled Zoom meeting tonight.
This will be the first of the town’s scheduled meeting dates for the 2022 year and will take place via Zoom. Participants may log in anytime after 6:30 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
Login information is: //us02web.zoom.us/j/82501443675?pwd=alAzVUJiMEw4aVZZMFBSbTBIaEVJdz09.
Dial in to 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 825 0144 3675 and the passcode 763067.
EPL’s Cleveland Branch reopens following renovation
ELKHART — The Elkhart Public Library Cleveland Branch’s renovation, part of EPL’s ongoing branch renovation project, is completed and reopened Monday.
The renovated location, serving Cleveland Township, is located at 53715 C.R. 1, Elkhart and opened for browsing following the first phase of the library’s branch renovation project, according to a news release.
The first of the four branches to be renovated, Cleveland’s renovated building features inviting spaces for browsing and reading, as well as rooms for studying or meeting.
Hours for Cleveland Branch are Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
EPL’s three other branches — Osolo, Pierre Moran and Dunlap — are currently closed for their renovation construction. Dunlap is the next branch slated for completion.
Potawatomi Zoo open for Winter Days
SOUTH BEND — The Potawatomi Zoo will be open for Winter Days on Jan. 8, Jan. 23, Feb. 5, Feb. 20, March 5 and March 20. Winter Days hours are noon to 3 p.m., with last admission half an hour before closing.
Winter Days are free for Potawatomi Zoo members with photo identification, according to a news release. Regular admission is $6.50 for adults ages 15-61 and $5.50 for children ages 3-14 and seniors 62 and older. Babies ages 2 and younger will be admitted free.
Weather permitting, the Potawatomi Express train will be running. Train tickets are $3 per rider over 2 years of age. Attraction passes can be used at Winter Days. The Endangered Species Carousel is closed in winter.
The Learning Center, Gift Shop, and some concessions are open during Winter Days, the release said.
Although the zoo will be open, the weather and temperature will determine which animals are viewable by the public. If a Winter Day has to be canceled due to weather, it will be announced on the Zoo’s Facebook, @potawatomizoo, and website.
To learn more visit www.potawatomizoo.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.