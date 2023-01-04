Council to meet in executive session
MILLERSBURG — The Millersburg Town Council will meet in executive session this Thursday at 4 p.m. at Millersburg Town Hall, 201 W. Washington St. The purpose of the executive session is for discussion with respect to individuals over whom the governing body has jurisdiction to receive information and to discuss, before a determination, status as an employee; for discussion of records classified as confidential by state or federal statute; and to discuss the job performance evaluation of individual employees; all pursuant to Indiana Code Section 5-14-1.5-6.1(b) (6), (7) and (9).
No final action will be taken at the executive session as any final action must be taken at a meeting open to the public.
Local Bob Jones students make academic lists
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Several local students were named to the president’s list and dean’s list at Bob Jones University for the fall semester.
To be on the president’s list students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester. Local students on the list include: Ashlyn Feller, Nappanee; Wesley Gay, Wakarusa; and Eden Swihart, Goshen.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Local students include: Alana Lehman, New Paris, and Leah Swihart, Goshen
Woodworking as prayer
The Lifelong Learning Institute 2023 Midwinter Lecture Series is beginning.
This is a free series.
The first presentations will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in Jennings Auditorium, Greencroft Community Center, Goshen.
The first presenter will be Verlin Miller, a local craftsman who made the wooden doors at Notre Dame and St Mary’s. Miller will talk about that work and has titled his presentation: “Woodworking as Prayer”
Verlin gives this intro to his presentation; ”In the business of making entries and exits: A retrospective of my work and thoughts making entry doors for churches, Notre Dame and Saint Mary’s. Reverence for wood: standing between the tree and the entry and exits. He has come to see the door-making work as a gift of spiritual practice. The meaning of prayer and handwork: reverence, risk and readiness. Sometimes the prayer has been ‘HELP!’”
Verlin Miller grew up in this area. He graduated from Bethany in 1964, then from Goshen College with a degree in English. He said, “I mostly wanted to read books, less concerned about grammar, as my wife reminds me often.”
He studied three-plus years at Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary and then immersed himself at Fellowship of Hope Intentional Christian Community. There he met his wife, Elaine Guengerich, a Goshen College graduate who was working as a nurse. They have three married sons and six grandchildren.
Miller discovered a passion for woodworking and housebuilding and found work with a local builder of thoughtfully designed houses. Jim Ryman taught him much, and Miller said he built his first doors while working for Ryman in the mid-1970s. He worked for the Fellowship of Hope-owned business, Hope Builders, until 1985. He also taught industrial arts for a year at Bethany before starting a business on his own.
Miller said, “I always dreamed of building my own house and all the furniture in it. I have mostly done that, though there are a few details yet to do. A friend once told me of a proverb ‘The man who finishes his house dies’. I hope to live a long life.”
Grady on Hoosier Net board
INDIANAPOLIS — Mark Grady, the CEO of New Paris Telephone Inc., has been named a board member of Hoosier Net.
Hoosier Net LLC is a consortium of internet service providers. They recently elected board members. The eight directors of Hoosier Net are from the 18 member-owned companies.
Hoosier Net is a fiber network that spans the entire state, connecting several telecommunications providers and utility cooperatives.