Library to host February events
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Public Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., will host several upcoming events and activities for next month.
“Rolly Polly Zebras” will take place Feb. 14 at 2:30 p.m. on the library Facebook and YouTube pages.
Preschool Story Hour children will meet on Feb. 14 and 15 at 10:15 a.m. Preschool Story Hour introduces stories, music, art, and activities in an interactive way that will help build early literacy skills. The sessions are for children ages 3 to 5 years old who are registered for the program.
Children in grades K-5 are invited to LEGO® building Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. Registration is required, and children are asked to leave their own LEGOS® at home.
Students in grades 6-12 will meet Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. for the Anime Club, for snacks and watch family friendly anime.
Beginning Story Hour children will meet Feb. 16 at 10:15 a.m. Beginning Story Hour introduces developmentally appropriate stories, songs, and activities for children ages 18-36 months. Registration is required for the program and a caregiver must remain in the story room with the child.
“Town Mouse and Country Mouse” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441.
Common council to meet Friday
GOSHEN — The City of Goshen Common Council will meet for a work session Friday, at 9 a.m., at the Schrock Pavilion, Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., in Goshen.
Councilors will discuss the current housing shortage, according to a news release. There will be discussion of municipal housing policy in Indiana, TIF financing tools, a proposed policy from the Goshen Redevelopment Commission and comments from various local housing experts. No votes or action will be taken.
The work session is open to the public, but there will be no opportunities for public comments, the release said. There will be opportunities for public testimony at subsequent Common Council meetings on housing issues.
‘Nunsense’ headed to the Goshen Theater
ELKHART – Premier Arts will be presenting the musical comedy “Nunsense” at The Goshen Theater to kick off their 15th season.
“Watch Sister Mary Regina played by Laurie DuBois, Sister Mary Hubert played by Janis Logsdon, Sister Mary Amnesia played by Ashlea Harrington, Sister Robert Anne played by Myah Englebrecht, and Sister Mary Leo played by Katy DuBois, come up with a nutty variety show to raise money for the dearly departed sisters,” a news release said.
Showtimes will be Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 3. p.m.
Get your tickets now at www.premierarts.org, including season tickets. The Goshen Theater is located at 216 S. Main St.
