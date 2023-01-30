Township board to meet Thursday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart Township Board will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Elkhart Township Trustee’s Office, 106 N. Fifth St.
The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss and go over the annual report, Township Trustee Chuck Cheek said. The meeting is open to the public.
February library events lined up
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Public Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., will be hosting a number of February events and activities.
Preschool Story Hour children will meet Feb. 13 and 14 at 10:15 a.m. Preschool Story Hour introduces stories, music, art and activities in an interactive way that is meant to build early literacy skills. Children are encouraged to interact socially with other children and attend sessions independently. The sessions are for children ages 3 to 5 years old who are registered for the program.
The Library Board will meet Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m.
Beginning Story Hour children will meet Feb. 15 at 10:15 a.m. Beginning Story Hour introduces developmentally appropriate stories, songs, and activities for children ages 18-36 months. Registration is required for the program and a caregiver must remain in the story room with the child.
Children in grades K-5 are invited to one hour of Lego building Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. The library will provide the Lego bricks, a building challenge, and a prompt to ignite imaginations. Registration is required, and it is asked that children leave their own Legos at home.
“The Town Mouse and Country Mouse” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how a plain mouse learns that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.
To learn more, visit wakarusachamber.com/business/wakarusa-library.
Bird walk set for Wednesday
DUNLAP — Elkhart County Parks will host a bird hike at Ox Bow County Park Wednesday from 8-10 a.m.
This free, naturalist-led walk will highlight wintering raptors found in this region and explore tips on how to identify species on the fly, a news release stated. Species the group might encounter includes bald eagle, Cooper’s hawk, and barred owl. Rain or shine, all activities will take place outside, so participants are encouraged to dress for the weather.
Cost is free and open to ages 8 and older. No registration is required. Meet at 8 a.m. at Ox Bow Haus Shelter, 23033 C.R. 45. Park admission will be waived for all participants. The group will head out at 8 a.m.
To learn more about other park events, visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
Summer food service program available
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education encourages schools and qualified community organizations to participate in the 2023 Summer Food Service Program.
The SFSP reimburses local sponsors who serve healthy free meals and snacks to children 18 years old and younger. Sponsorship is open to public and private nonprofit groups, including local governments, summer camps, religious organizations and recreation centers.
The application deadline for new sponsors is April 30. To learn more, visit www.in.gov/doe/nutrition/summer-food-service-program.