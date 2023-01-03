Black Expo to host MLK event
ELKHART — The Elkhart Chapter of The Indiana Black Expo will be hosting their annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Jan. 16.
All participants are welcome and encouraged to take part in the event at the Elkhart Public Library at 7:30 a.m. for breakfast hosted by the EPL and the board members of ECIBE, a news release stated.
Participants can then meet at the Civic Plaza, 350 S. Main St., at 9:15 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. March to Community Missionary Baptist Church, 228 Chapman Ave., where the program will start at 10 a.m.
This year’s keynote speaker is Tiffany Curry, a native of Elkhart and now a resident and school administrator at Dubach Elementary School in Grambling, Louisiana.
The 2020 Ben Barnes Community Service Award will be awarded to Phyliss Tubbs, for her Outstanding contribution to youth in the city of Elkhart. Tubbs retired from Elkhart Community Schools in 2020, where she served as the Assistant Athletic Director at Elkhart Memorial High School since it opened its doors in 1972, the release added.
Lunch will be served following the program sponsored by Martin’s Supermarket and Hartzler Gutermuth Inman Funeral Home.
To learn more, visit www.indianablackexpo.com/ibe-elkhart-chapter-home.
Parks and rec board announces schedule
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Parks and Recreation Board will host its first 2023 meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the county administration building at 117 N. Second St.
All 2023 meetings will take place at 4:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month, a news release stated, with meeting location subject to change.
To learn more, visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
Lecture series to begin Jan. 11
GOSHEN — The first presentation of the the Lifelong Learning Institute 2023 Midwinter Lecture Series will take place Jan. 11, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
The event “Woodworking as Prayer”, by Verlin Miller, will take place in the Jennings Auditorium, Greencroft Community Center, 1721 Greencroft Blvd., a news release stated.
This is a free series. The lectures are also available online.
For the link, go to www.life-learn.org.
Library events set for January
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Public Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., will be hosting a number of events and programs this month.
Book Bites will take place Jan. 18 at 10:15 a.m. in the children’s area of the library. This drop in story time is designed to promote language and listening skills, expand children’s imaginations and develop fine motor skills through quick and easy crafts. No registration is required for this event.
“The Ants and the Grasshopper” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how a carefree grasshopper chides the ants for working so hard in the hot summer, then finds himself out in the cold.
To learn more about upcoming library programs, visit wakarusachamber.com/business/wakarusa-library.
Genesis Products acquires BHK
GOSHEN — Genesis Products, Inc. has acquired BHK of America, of South Boston, Virginia, in a deal completed Nov. 30 of last year.
“The acquisition will integrate BHK’s 46 years of production innovation in drawer components with Genesis Products’ 20 years of expertise as a leading supplier of laminated panels, wood components and custom molded solutions,” a news released stated.
Genesis operates facilities in Elkhart County and Keysville, Virginia, with nine plants across the Midwest and East Coast.
To learn more, visit www.genesisproductsinc.com.