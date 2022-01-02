City council to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Goshen City Council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The packet can be found at online at goshenindiana.org/media/uploads/1/11052_2022.01.04-Councilpacket-web.pdf
• For a Zoom live stream of this meeting, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87068128111 or call (312) 626-6799 or (929) 205-6099. The meeting ID is 870 6812 8111. To speak during the public meeting, use the “raise hand” feature on Zoom meeting or dial 9 if calling on the telephone.
County facility on meeting agenda
GOSHEN — The Board of Directors of the Elkhart County Building Corporation will meet in public session and hold a special meeting Wednesday at 3 p.m. in Room 104 of the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St.
The county facility to be located at 1905 Reliance Road, Goshen, and any related improvements, all to be used for the purposes of providing court and other criminal justice services by Elkhart County, will be on the meeting agenda, according to a news release.
Specifically, this involves “authorizing the execution of all necessary documents involving the Corporation and Elkhart County to provide for all or a portion of the financing of the acquisition, construction, improvement, and/or equipping of all or any portion of the court and other criminal justice facilities including related buildings and parking facilities.”
Election of officers and related organizational matters, and the adoption of resolutions approving the Trust Indenture, including authorizing the sale of Bonds, is also set to be discussed, along with any other business that may come before the meeting.
Department of Nursing begins re-accreditation process
GOSHEN — The Goshen College Department of Nursing will be reviewed for re-accreditation March 14-16, by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.
This will be an evaluation of its Bachelors of Science in Nursing and tracks, and its Master of Science in Nursing program, according to a news release.
Interested parties may submit written comments concerning Goshen College Department of Nursing’s qualifications for accreditation. Written third-party comments will be received by CCNE until 21 days before the accreditation visit. All comments must be received by CCNE no later than Feb. 20.
Only signed comments are accepted by CCNE. All third-party comments submitted to CCNE must be written in English, consistent with CCNE’s policy on Conduct of Business in English.
All comments must be directed to the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, ATTN: Third-Party Comments, 655 K Street NW, Suite 750, Washington, DC 20001 or at thirdpartycomments@ccneaccreditation.org
