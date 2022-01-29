Cause for Paw Bazaar set for Feb. 5
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Feral Cat Coalition will be hosting the fifth annual Cause for Paws Bazaar Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as a fundraising event.
The event will take place at the Moose Family Center, 1500 C.R. 6, Elkhart. More than 80 vendors are expected to take part, with items ranging from blankets and jewelry to crafts, clothes and hair and body products. A hot soup lunch will be available, eat in or carry out, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Those who bring in a bag of cat food will get a free raffle ticket.
Interested vendors should contact Judy at 574-292-0660, and more information is available at www.elkhartferalcats.org.
Board of Zoning Appeals to meet Feb. 17
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Feb. 17 at 9 a.m. in the Department of Public Services meeting rooms 104, 106 and 108, 117 N. Second St., Goshen.
Town Council to meet Monday
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Town Council will host a work session Monday at 6:30 p.m. at 100 W. Waterford St.
February events planned for library
LAGRANGE — The following events are coming up in February at the LaGrange County Public Library, 203 W. Spring St., and its branches in Topeka, 133 N. Main St., and Shipshewana, 250 Depot St.
- Eat Soup & Talk Books: Feb. 4 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library
- Home School Group (all ages welcome) Shipshewana Branch Library: Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m.; LaGrange County Public Library: Feb. 11 at 10 a.m.; Topeka Branch Library: Feb. 11 at 1 p.m.
- Make and Take with Deb: Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library
- Chocolate-Dipped Spoons: Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. at the Topeka Branch Library
- Second Saturday Book Club: Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library
- New Children’s Activity Bags out for Pick-up: Feb. 14 at all branches — while supplies last.
- Elementary Book Club — Ages second through fifth grades: Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library
- STEAM at the Library – Tech Kit (ages 7-13, grades one through eight) Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library
- Movie and Popcorn! (all ages) — Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at LaGrange County Public Library.
- Teen Book Chat & Craft – Sixth through 12th-graders Feb. 28 at 4p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library
For more information and latest updates go to www.lagrange.lib.in.us.
Scholarship applications being accepted
LAGRANGE — The Parkview LaGrange Foundation is accepting applications for four scholarships for high school seniors and adults pursuing a healthcare-related field.
People can apply at www.parkview.com/plhscholarship. To learn more email christina.blaskie@parkview.com or call 260-463-9389.
Completed applications and required attachments must be submitted on or before March 15.
