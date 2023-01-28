Scholarships available for Elkhart, LaGrange students
GOSHEN — Applications are now available online for the Purdue Alumni Club Foundation of Elkhart County’s Scholarship program.
Completed applications are due March 1, a news release stated.
Any Elkhart or LaGrange County student who will be attending Purdue University as a full-time undergraduate student in the fall is invited to apply. Students attending a Purdue or IU-PU regional campus are eligible to apply as long as they are enrolled in a Purdue major. In 2022, $41,750 was awarded, and since the foundation was set up in 2001 they have awarded $414,000.
The application can be accessed at www.purdueforlife.org/elkhart. High school seniors must include a copy of their school transcripts with their application.
Any questions about the application process can be addressed to Kathy Seltenright at 574-533-9452 or danselt@bnin.net, or to Laurie Sula at 574-536-4869 or laurie.sula@yahoo.com.
Maple City Health earns perfect score
GOSHEN — Maple City Health Care Center has received a perfect compliance score from the Federal Health Resources and Services Administration, which oversees federally qualified health centers nationally.
Last fall, Maple City Health Care had its regular three-year compliance review from HRSA, which included a thorough assessment of the center’s financial management, clinical operations, governance, and legal compliance, a news release stated. The final report was released Thursday and showed 100% compliance, a first in Maple City’s history.
“A clean report is a HUGE accomplishment and the best we have ever done as an organization on one of these reviews,” said Executive Director Paul Shetler Fast. “This is a testament to the wonderful work each and every one of you are doing here at Maple City every single day as we care for our community.”
Exceeding all federal and state requirements and maintaining high quality care allows Maple City Health Care Center to access the funds required to support comprehensive, culturally competent, quality, integrated primary health care services for the community.
The health center cares for more than 6,000 Goshen area residents each year. About a third of the health center’s patients live on incomes below poverty, about a third are unable to afford or obtain health insurance, the highest of any FQHC in Indiana, and about half of the health center’s patients speak Spanish.
To learn more, visit www.mchcc.org.
Library to host upcoming events
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Public Library, 115 E. Main St., will host a Special Groundhog Trivia Night, a 21+ special trivia event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Down Under Bar & Restaurant, 801 N. Huntington St.
Trivia will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. Those who would like to order food are asked to arrive early so they can do so.
The library will host a contest for children to design its summer reading T-shirts. While visiting the library, pick up a template — individuals can create their own, too — and get to work designing. The theme for 2023 is Camp Kindness: All Together Now. Children should use this theme to inspire their designs.
This contest is open to children ages 5-12 and will runs through March 3.
Teens can attend the “Help Plan Teen Summer Reading” session from 4-5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 in the Rosalyn Jones Room/YA space.
For more information about these or other library programs, visit www.syracuse.lib.in.us or contact the library at 574-457-3022.