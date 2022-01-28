Building corporation to meet Monday
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Municipal Building Corp. will host its annual meeting Monday at noon at the Syracuse Town Hall, 310 N. Huntington St.
The purpose of the meeting will be to review the annual operation of the corporation and to elect officers, according to a news release.
Public defender board to meet
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Public Defender Board will meet at 8 a.m., today, in the LaGrange County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.
Trivia Night Fundraiser at Forever Learning set for next month
SOUTH BEND — Forever Learning will host the annual Trivia Night Fundraiser Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in Little Flower Catholic Church Parish Center, 54191 Ironwood Road, South Bend.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the contest begins at 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Contact Forever Learning Institute at 574-282-1901 for more information.
USDA program deadline extended
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the deadline for agricultural producers who are certified organic, or transitioning to organic, to apply for the Organic and Transitional Education and Certification Program.
This program provides pandemic assistance to cover certification and education expenses, according to a news release. The deadline to apply for 2020 and 2021 eligible expenses is now Feb. 4, rather than the original deadline of Jan. 7.
To learn more, visit usda.gov/organic.
School board to meet
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Community School Board will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the administration center at 56853 Northridge Drive.
ISA scholarships available
LAGRANGE — LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos announced Thursday that the Indiana Sheriff’s Association will again be awarding college scholarships to qualified high school seniors or college students who are pursuing a degree in criminal justice studies.
There will be approximately 40 scholarships of $750 awarded to qualifying students statewide, according a new release. To qualify one must be an Indiana resident, a current member of the association or a dependent child or grandchild of a member, attend an Indiana college or university, major in a law enforcement field and be a full time student.
Applications are due April 1 and are available from high school counselors or the sheriff’s office, or be downloaded at www.indianasheirffs.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.