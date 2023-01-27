Lizardo Perez is Student of the Month
MIDDLEBURY — Winni Lizardo Perez has been selected as January Student of the Month at Northridge High School.
She maintains a 4.0 grade-point average while taking dual credit and International Baccalaureate courses and is a Lilly Scholarship recipient.
Lizardo Perez’s family emigrated from Venezuela when she was 13 years old. They came to the United States due to an economic collapse and had to adapt to a different culture and language, a school press release said.
Lizardo Perez is a graphic design intern at Patrick Industries. She’s designed posters, notepads, booklets, business overviews, illustrations, animations, icons, logos, and T-shirts. She’s participated in competitive fencing, and is a Middlebury Food Pantry volunteer where she is able to translate for clients.
Her goals are to pursue a bachelor’s degree in graphic design at Indiana University or St. Mary’s College, and to own a graphic design studio.
The NHS Student of the Month is sponsored by the Crystal Valley Exchange Club of Middlebury both through recognition and monetary scholarship.
County agency to meet Feb. 13
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Department of Economic Development will meet at 8 a.m. Feb. 13.
The meeting will take place at the County Annex Building, 114 W. Michigan St.
Thursdays events at Millersburg Town Hall
MILLERSBURG — Millersburg seniors are invited for activities and games at 1 p.m. Thursdays.
The events will take place at Millersburg Town Hall, 201 W. Washington St.
Bolt named Conservation Officer of the YearINDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Conservation Officer Trevor Bolt has been selected as the 2022 Officer of the Year for District 1, which includes St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Kosciusko, Fulton, Miami and Wabash counties.
Bolt has been assigned to Marshall County since 2017. In addition to his duties as a field officer, Bolt serves as a division defensive tactics instructor.
The district award puts Bolt in the running for the Pitzer Award, which is presented to the top overall conservation officer in the state and is selected from the 10 district winners.
The Pitzer Award is named after Conservation Officer James D. Pitzer, who was fatally shot while investigating illegal hunting activity Jan. 2, 1961, in Jay County.
Plat, plan committees to meet Feb. 9
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Plat Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Feb. 9
The Plan Committee will then meet at 9:30 a.m.
Both meetings will take place at the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St., in meeting rooms 104, 106 and 108.
New meeting location for Concord Trustees
ELKHART — The Concord Township Trustees meetings will take place at 4 p.m., the fourth Monday of every month.
The meetings will take place at 23625 C.R. 18.
College to host presentation Feb. 7
GOSHEN — Duane Stoltzfus, a professor of communication at Goshen College, will be joined by several interpretive readers and other colleagues in presenting the 2023 C. Henry Smith “illustrated peace lecture” at 7 p.m. Feb. 7.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place in the Umble Center, 1700 S. Main St. The lecture is titled “Love of Country Distilled to a Question: When Pacifism Became a Litmus Test for Citizenship.”
Welch packaging announces acquisition
ELKHART — Welch Packaging announced its acquisition of Knoxville Box and Container Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, from Chris Castleberry.
Knox Box was founded in 1985 by Horace Harper Jr. and later purchased by Castleberry in 2016. The company has provided corrugated boxes, wood crates and packaging supplies to the East Tennessee market for more than 30 years.
Founded in 1985 as Elkhart Container, Welch Packaging has grown to be a network of corrugated packaging companies supported by a network of wholly owned sheet feeders. To learn more, visit www.welchpkg.com.