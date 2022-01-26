Area conservation officer wins award
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Dustin Whitehead has been selected the 2021 District 1 Officer of the Year.
Whitehead is assigned to Elkhart County and has been a conservation officer since 2009, according to a DNR news release.
In addition to his normal duties as a field officer, Whitehead has served as a public safety diver, defensive tactics/firearms instructor, and field training officer.
District 1 includes Kosciusko, Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall, Fulton, Miami, and Wabash counties in north-central Indiana.
The district award puts Whitehead in the running for the Pitzer Award, which is given to the top overall conservation officer in the state and is selected from the 10 district award winners, the release added.
The Pitzer Award is named after Conservation Officer James D. Pitzer, who was fatally shot while investigating illegal hunting activity Jan. 2, 1961, in Jay County.
2022 theater scholarships announced
BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre at the Bristol Opera House is offering two college scholarships to students for the upcoming college term.
The first of these is the Michael Cripe Theatre Scholarship, a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a student with plans to go into theater, dance or technical theater disciplines, according to a news release.
The scholarship is given in honor of the late Michael Cripe, an actor and performer from Elkhart who was a well-loved Elkhart Civic Theatre participant before he embarked on a career in theater that took him to Broadway and around the world.
In addition, Elkhart Civic Theatre also will be offering the Glenn Gosling Memorial Scholarship, a $500 scholarship for any college-bound student who has been part of Elkhart Civic Theatre’s youth programs or mainstage productions. Gosling, who died in 1983, was an actor and member of the ECT Board of Directors, with a strong interest in acting, technical theater, and management of the theater building. This scholarship is supported by ECT and the Gosling family, the release said.
All applications must be submitted by mail and must arrive at Elkhart Civic Theatre on or before June 15. Winners of the scholarship awards will be announced July 22, during the opening night performance of “Into the Woods.”
For further information and to download application forms go to www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/scholarships.
Walorski files for re-election
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-2nd District, filed for re-election Wednesday, according to a news release.
The 2nd District includes Elkhart County.
