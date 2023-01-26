Lawmakers invite students to page
STATEHOUSE — Elkhart County lawmakers invite local students to spend a day serving as a House page at the Indiana Statehouse during the 2023 legislative session.
Hoosier students ages 13 to 18 can sign up to page, and assist lawmakers and staff with daily duties while touring the governor’s office, the Indiana Supreme Court and House and Senate chambers, a news release stated.
State Rep. Joanna King, R-Middlebury, said pages will receive an excused absence from school and can participate in groups, such as Girl Scouts troops.
“Student pages bring great energy and excitement to the Statehouse,” King said. “Whether in middle school or high school, the day is a beneficial learning opportunity and fun way to learn about state government.”
State Rep. Doug Miller (R-Elkhart) said Hoosiers can visit indianahouserepublicans.com/pageprogram or call 1-800-382-9841 to sign up their student to participate.
Opportunities to page are available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout session, which must conclude by the end of April. Students are responsible for their lunch, and transportation to and from the Statehouse, the release added.
Goshen, Elkhart agencies included in Food Drop
GRANGER — Food supplies to support more than 6,400 families will be going to 15 local food pantries, three homeless shelters and 13 neighborhoods across Mishawaka, South Bend, Elkhart, Goshen, Nappanee, New Carlisle, Osceola, and in Michigan, Niles, Buchanan and Edwardsburg.
This food drop is coordinated through a partnership with Granger Community Church, IRBN Foods, Lippert Components and the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, a news release stated. About 1,500 volunteers are expected to meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at one of two locations: GCC’s Granger Campus, 630 E. University Drive, and their Elkhart Campus, 2701 E. Bristol St.
Volunteers will work together to pack and load boxes of food onto trucks and semi-trailers for delivery to local food pantries and neighborhoods. Other local organizations that are partnering to make this event a success are: Cultivate Culinary, McCormick Motors, Merry Me Events, TB2 Shop LLC., Zolman Tire, Around the Bin Movers, My Movers Inc., Norco Industries, Provision Construction and Design, Simba’s Trucking LLC and ASA Electronics.
The following Elkhart County-based organizations will help coordinate food distribution through their agencies:
• In Elkhart: Church Community Services, Faith Mission, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Susanna’s Kitchen & St. John’s Episcopal Church
• In Goshen: The Window
• In Nappanee: The Center — Family Christian Development Center
The annual Food Drop is part of GCC’s 2022 Christmas offering. GCC was founded in 1986 by Mark and Sheila Beeson.
For more information, visit grangerchurch.com.
Ruthmere to present ‘Vintage Valentine Cards’
ELKHART — The Ruthmere Museum, 302 E. Beardsley Ave., will present a Gallery Talk on “Vintage Valentine Cards” Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Ruthmere Curator Jennifer Johns will give the presentation, a news release stated, about the history of Valentine’s Day cards and will examples from over the years.
This talk will take place in Ruthmere’s Game Room. Register online at Ruthmere.org.
Ruthmere’s Gallery Talks are sponsored by 1st Source Bank and are free and open to the public. For those unable to attend, all Gallery Talks are recorded and uploaded to YouTube.com/RuthmereMuseum within a few weeks after the event.
The Ruthmere Museum Campus is closed for tours until April 1, the release added.