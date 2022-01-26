Public information meeting set for this evening
MILFORD — The Town of Milford is conducting the final of three public information meetings, as part of its outreach program for affected landowners and the public regarding the proposed annexation today at 6 p.m.
The meeting will occur at the Milford Community Building, 111 S. Main St., according to a news release.
The public information meetings shall include the following:
Maps showing the proposed boundaries of the annexation territory.
Proposed plans for extension of capital and non-capital services in the annexation territory, including proposed dates of extension.
Expected fiscal impact of taxpayers in the annexation territory, including any increase in taxes and fees.
Town council to meet
BRISTOL — The Bristol Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 via Zoom.
Those who wish to attend may dial in anytime after 6:30 p.m. to test audio and video, but the meeting will not be called to order until 7 p.m.
The meeting will be at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82541648231 pwd=ZHdLUWFJNGRsZnpmVXlUVSs1N2tjdz09.
Dial in is 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 825 4164 8231, and the passcode is 909318.
Syracuse Library announces upcoming programs
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Public Library, 115 E. Main St., is hosting a number of programs for the upcoming Black History Month in February.
A new display features books, movies and documentaries about the civil rights movement. Titles include “Driving While Black” by Gretchen Sorin; “The Greenbook”; “The Dream King” by Will Ford and Matt Lockett; “The Young Crusaders” by V. P. Franklin; “Selma”; and others.
Fans of audiobooks and e-books can use their Syracuse Public Library cards to access numerous titles via Hoopla and the OverDrive/Libby. Hoopla, in particular, has created a special collection, which spotlights Black voices and history.
During February, adults are also invited to join the adult book club for its discussions of “March: Book One” by John Lewis. A graphic novel, “March” is an autobiographical look at the civil rights movement, told through the perspective of civil rights leader and U.S. Congressman John Lewis.
Discussions will occur at 6 p.m. Feb. 15 via Zoom and at 1 p.m. Feb. 17 in the downstairs meeting room. Copies of the graphic novel are available at the library. Patrons can also check out a digital copy on the Hoopla and Libby apps, using their library card.
For more information about the adult book club or to receive a Zoom invitation, contact Becky Brower at bbrower@syracuse.lib.in.us.
In other programs, teens can meet from 4-7 p.m. during the first Thursday of each month to play games in the downstairs meeting room. Drop in Feb. 3 and enjoy the library’s Nintendo Switch.
