Strategic Plan event set for today
ELKHART — A community event celebrating the launch of the Concord Strategic Plan will take place from 6 to 6:30 tonight at the Beickman Performing Arts Center at Concord High School, 59117 Minuteman Way.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., a news release stated.
House meetings set with state legislators
ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce will host the first Third House meeting of this year’s legislative session from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at 418 S. Main St.
Third House meetings are interactive and open to chamber member and non-member organizations and community members, a news release stated. State lawmakers will share updates and then answer questions from attendees.
The three remaining Third House meetings will also take place at the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce.
• Feb. 17 from noon to 1:30 p.m.
• March 11 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
• April — to be determined
“Advocacy on behalf of our members is at the very core of the work the Chamber does on a daily basis,” said Chamber President/CEO Levon Johnson in the release. “Being able to host our state lawmakers so they can meet face to face with their constituents is a privilege we look forward to each year.”
Indiana legislators invited to the Third House meetings include Rep. Doug Miller, Rep. Joanna King, Rep. Timothy Wesco, Sen. Blake Doriot and Sen. Linda Rogers.
Forum to take place Feb. 23
ELKHART — A Community Culture Awareness Forum will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Elkhart Community Schools Freshman Division Cafeteria, 1 Blazer Blvd
The event will be hosted by ECS Parent Coalition for Bully Prevention & Mental Health, a news release stated. Representatives from ECS Parent Coalition for Bully Prevention & Mental Health will be on site and available for interview.
To schedule an interview in advance, contact Rachel Van Alstine at ecsparentcoalition@gmail.com. Panelists will be shared with the media the week of Feb. 6.
To learn more, visit www.elkhart.k12.in.us.
Sheriffs’ scholarships now available
ELKHART — Elkhart County Sheriff Jeff Siegel has announced that the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association will again be awarding college scholarships to qualified high school seniors or college students who are pursuing a degree in criminal justice studies.
There will be approximately 40 $750 scholarships awarded to qualifying students throughout the state, a news release stated.
“The Indiana Sheriffs’ Association Scholarship Fund was established for the purpose of receiving, investing, and dispensing of funds to provide college scholarships to qualified students who are committed to pursuing an education and career in the law enforcement field,” the release added.
To qualify for one of these scholarships, the applicant must be an Indiana resident, be a current member of the association or a dependent child or grandchild of a current member of the association, attend an Indiana college or university, major in a law enforcement field and enroll as a full-time student (12 hours).
Applications needed to apply for the scholarships are available from your high school counselor or at the Elkhart County Sheriffs’ Office Law Enforcement Center, 26861 C.R. 26, Building A.
The scholarship application can also be downloaded from www.indianasheriffs.org. The applications must be completed and received by the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association on or before April 1, the release added.