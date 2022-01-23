Women’s Health Screening Day set for Wednesday
WARSAW – Bowen Health Clinic will host Women’s Health Screening Day Wednesday at its 2219 E. Dubois Drive location.
The clinic will provide a blood pressure check, PAP test, breast exam, STI screening and a flu shot, according to a news release. Patients will receive a gift card and will be entered into a gift basket drawing.
Appointments can be made by calling the clinic at 574-371-9550. Bowen Health Clinic accepts private insurance and Medicaid and has health insurance navigators to assist patients with insurance eligibility. No will be turned away for an inability to pay, the release added.
For more information visit BowenCenter.org.
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., will be hosting the following upcoming events.
Library to host upcoming events
- Book Bites will take place Thursday, at 10:15 a.m. in the Children's area of the library.
- Preschool Story Hour children will meet Feb. 7 and 8 at 10:15 a.m. The sessions are for children ages 3 to 5 years old who are registered for the program.
- The Library Board will meet Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is opened to the public.
- Beginning Story Hour children will meet Feb. 9 at 10:15 a.m. Registration is required for the program and a caregiver must remain in the story room with the child.
- “Groundhog Day” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441.
Girl Scout Camp starts Wednesday
FORT WAYNE — Early-bird registration for Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana summer camp will open Wednesday.
Those who register before March 25 will save 10%, according to a news release. Camp options that girls and their families can explore include:
- STEM day camp at Camp McMillen near Huntertown
- Overnight camp at Camp Logan near Syracuse
- Community camps throughout the 22-county council
- “Choose Your Own Adventure” weekend programs
Girl Scouts are currently selling cookies, earning funds to use toward summer camp registration. Financial assistance is also available. For more information or to register for camp visit www.gsnim.org.
Nursing scholarships available
KENDALLVILLE — Parkview Foundations is now accepting applications for the Karen Denney Nursing Scholarship.
Applications are now available for this scholarship and will be accepted through Feb. 25, according to a news release
The scholarship provides up to $1,000 in scholarship funding to a high school student who best fulfills the stated qualifications and career aspiration requirements, and who meet certain criteria.
If you have questions regarding the scholarship or application process email scholarships@parkview.com.
