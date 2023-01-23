Pet food donations urgently needed
BRISTOL — The Humane Society of Elkhart County has put out an urgent request for pet food donations.
Any brands can be ordered through online stores, dropped off at HSEC or monetary donations can be restricted for the pet food pantry on the HSEC website.
“Last year the Humane Society of Elkhart County provided food for 925 owned animals in our community,” a HSEC news release stated. “These animals were able to remain in their homes after receiving assistance from our Pet Food Pantry Program. Today we have no food available to fill the daily assistance requests we are receiving.”
To learn more, visit elkharthumanesociety.org/wish-list.
REMC to host book drive
WARSAW — Kosciusko REMC will be hosting a book drive this week to collect book donations for Kate’s Kart.
As a local not-for-profit, Kate’s Kart provides books for hospitalized children at 21 Northeast Indiana hospitals, a news release stated. Anyone in the community, whether a KREMC member or not, can donate brand-new books to help fill the book cart at the KREMC facility.
Individuals interested in donating books can bring items to the KREMC facility at 370 S. 250 East until Friday. The office is open between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. In response to book donations, the cooperative will be handing out free KREMC picture books to those who donate.
The books in highest demand include touch-and-feel board books, lift-the-flap board books, animal fact books and child or adult coloring books. Only brand-new books will be accepted in the book drive. During the book drive, financial donations to Kate’s Kart will also be accepted.
Kate’s Kart distributes around 3,500 books each month, to children of all ages. To learn more, visit kateskart.org or contact Kyrsten Newlon at knewlon@kremc.com.
School trustees to host work session
ELKHART — The Elkhart Community Schools Board of Trustees will host a public work session at 6 p.m. Jan. 30.
The session will take place at the J.C. Rice Educational Services Center, 2720 California Road. The purpose of the session will be to discuss the feasibility study of the demographics report, a news release stated.
School board to meet today
LIGONIER — The West Noble School Corporation will meet at 2 p.m. today in executive session.
A 7 p.m. Board of Finance meeting will take place, followed by a regular board meeting. All will take place at the corporation offices at 5050 US-33.
Individual income tax filing opens today
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue will start accepting filings for the 2023 individual income tax season today, in concert with the Internal Revenue Service.
Customers will have until April 18 to file both their state and federal 2022 tax returns and pay any taxes owed, according to a news release.
While Indiana tax forms for the upcoming individual income tax season are now available online, DOR is reminding Hoosiers to wait to file their tax returns until they receive their official tax documents and statements. Attempting to file without all documents can delay the process and ultimately postpone any refund a customer may receive. All employers are required to provide Form W-2s to employees by Jan. 31.
DOR also encourages customers to utilize electronic filing, online payment and direct deposit to improve the quality and speed of return and refund processing.
While most Hoosiers received their automatic taxpayer refund(s) via check or direct deposit in 2022, many elderly and disabled individuals who did not receive direct payment may be eligible to claim a $200 tax credit.
To download tax forms and find more information on what documents are required to file an Indiana individual income tax return, visit dor.in.gov.