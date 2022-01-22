Goshen, area schools to receive donation kits
ELKHART — Cummins Onan Elkhart and Crossroads United Way have partnered to distribute supplies to students and homeless individuals.
Backpacks filled with digitally minded school supplies are being given to 200 local students, most at Goshen Intermediate School, while over 500 bags packed with hygiene and clothing items are being distributed by agencies across Elkhart County to those experiencing homelessness, according to a news release.
“The contents of the school supply backpacks were curated by United Way to meet the needs of a modern digital educational environment, while the hygiene kits provide essential items that tend to be in short supply at local pantries and other services,” the release said.
Recipients of the hygiene kits include Church Community Services, Faith Mission, Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network, Guidance Ministries, the Post, and the Window. Organizations that are interested in sponsoring a kit build are encouraged to contact Crossroads United Way at 574-295-1650.
Meeting location changed
NAPPANEE — The location of the Wa-Nee Community Board of School Trustees has changed the location for its 6 p.m. Monday meeting.
The meeting will take place at the NorthWood High School Media Center, 2101 N. Main St., Nappanee, according to a news release.
Elkhart to host Community Summit
ELKHART — The City of Elkhart will host a “Community Summit” today from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Tolson Center at 1320 Benham Ave.
This event is part of the We THRIVE implementation strategy, designed to promote economic growth and development. Specifically this includes developing 1,000 workforce housing units throughout the city, redeveloping underutilized industrial and commercial land, and further expanding public-private investment, according to a news release.
This is the third and final event in the South Central Engagement Series hosted by the city. In light of COVID-19, the city will provide the following guidelines:
Masks will be required (and available)
The interactive session in Tolson gym will include social distancing
Food provided will be in individual take-home servings
Members of the public are asked to stay home if they are not feeling well for any reason or have had contact with someone who tested positive, even if feeling fine. English-Spanish interpretation will be provided.
School board sessions set for next, following week
GOSHEN — Executive sessions of the Fairfield School Board will take place at the following times and days 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 4 p.m. Thursday, and 5 p.m. Feb. 1, according to a news release.
