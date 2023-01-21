Common Council to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Common Council will host a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the council chamber, Police and Court Building, 111 E. Jefferson St.
Agenda items include the election of council president, council appointments to city board and commissions, revision of stormwater user fees for the Department of Stormwater Management (second reading), a resolution approving the order of the Goshen Plan Commission, related to the creation of a new housing allocation area within the Southeast Economic Development Area and others.
To learn more, visit goshenindiana.org/city-council.
Train show set for Feb. 18
MIDDLEBURY — The campus of Das Dutchman Essenhaus will be the host site of an all-gauge Train Show Feb. 18.
Beginning at 9 a.m. and running until 2:30 p.m., collectors, enthusiasts and anyone interested in trains is invited to attend this event, a news release stated. The activities will take place throughout the campus and will include special displays and a children’s craft area in the Village Shops. Guests are invited to view multiple train displays and speak with fellow collectors. Free trolley rides will be available to transfer guests to the event locations on the campus.
Vendors will be showcased and train repair and sales will be taking place throughout the day. Admission fees are $4 per guest, $10 for families of three to four members and $14 for families of five-plus members with children 3 and younger admitted at no charge. Guests can purchase admission tickets the day of the event. Tickets will be available upstairs at the Essenhaus Restaurant and at the Essenhaus Conference Center, the release added.
Das Dutchman Essenhaus is located at 240 U.S. 20. To learn more, call 800-455-9471 or visit www.Essenhaus.com.
School trustees to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in executive session, pursuant to Indiana’s Open Meetings Law.
The session will take place at the GCS administration center, 613 E. Purl St.
Commission to meet Monday
MILFORD — The Milford Redevelopment Commission will meet at noon Monday.
The meeting will take place at the Milford Community Building, 111 S. Main St. Agenda items include residential tax increment finance district discussion and letter of intent.
Elkhart council to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Common Council of Elkhart will meet electronically via WebEx and Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Monday.
The public may view and attend the meeting online at https://coei.webex.com. The event number is 2317 391 6851. If the event is asking for a password to register, use Council2023.
The meeting can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/CityOfElkhartIN. The public will have the ability to submit comments through the WebEx chat box, and through Facebook live, which will be monitored throughout the meeting. The public may also submit questions prior to the meeting to the council clerk at angie.mckee@coei.org.
All questions will be addressed during the public comment portion of the meeting.
School trustees to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Baugo Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the Baugo Education Services Center, 58703 C.R. 3 South. This will be a meeting in public for the purpose of conducting school corporation business and is not considered a public community meeting. There will be time for public participation as indicated by the agenda, which also includes a Board of Finance meeting.