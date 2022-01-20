‘Into the Light’ set for Jan. 28
GOSHEN — “Into The Light,” a free event for women and teen girls, is set for Jan. 28, at 6:30 p.m. at Clinton Frame Church, 63846 C.R. 35, Goshen.
The event will be a night of stand-up comedy, testimony and shining a light on mental health with Amanda Einselen and Karen Hoover, according to a news release. Einselen is a licensed mental health counselor with a master’s degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling and a bachelor’s degree in Youth Ministry and Christian Education, and Hoover is an elementary school counselor and stand-up comedian.
Fire Merit Commission meeting canceled
ELKHART — The regular meeting of the Fire Merit Commission of the City of Elkhart, Monday, in the Council Chambers on the second floor of the municipal building, 229 South Second St., has been canceled.
Local students make Dean’s List
WHEATON, Ill. — A number of local students earned a place on the fall dean’s list of Wheaton College.
Dean’s list honors are earned by undergraduate students who carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade-point average or higher on the 4.0 scale, according to a news release.
On the dean’s list are:
Spencer Britton, Winona Lake
Luke Hochstetler, Nappanee
Brianna Pitts, Warsaw
Elli Rauch, Elkhart
Caleb Williams, Warsaw
Abigail Wilson, Winona Lake
Jonathon Yousey, Goshen
For more information, visit wheaton.edu.
Heritage Skills classes set for March
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Extension Homemakers are hosting their annual Heritage Skills classes March 5, at the Home and Family Arts Building on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
The fairgrounds is located at 17746 C.R. 34 in Goshen. Full-day and half-day classes will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Prepaid registration is required. All registration fees will be held until the minimum participant number required is met. Registration will be accepted through Feb. 26. If a cancellation occurs, checks will be returned. Lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with light pre-packaged items provided.
Full-day classes will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include:
Woven Basket Lamp — $40, taught by Lisa Hernley
Embellish a Blue Jean Jacket — $30, taught by Mary Ann Lienhart Cross
Half-day classes will run from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and then from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. They include:
Altered Book (a.m.) — $25
Coiled Fabric Basket (p.m.) — $25
Paper-Pieced Pot Holders (a.m.) — $25
Redwork Embroidery (p.m.) — $25
Skyline Pendant (p.m.) — $25
Registration forms with class details and sample photos are available on the office website at https://extension.purdue.edu/county/elkhart/elkhart-county-extension-homemakers.html or by visiting the Extension Office. For more information, contact Jenny Huffman at 574-370-0699. Early registration is suggested.
