Humane Society needs food
BRISTOL — The Humane Society of Elkhart County is in need of food to help people keep their pets.
The food given though the Pet Food Pantry Program, allows animals to stay in their homes through food donations. By keeping the pets at home, it reduces the strain on the Humane Society.
Any brands can be ordered through online stores, Humane Society officials stated in a news release. Food can also be dropped off at the Humane Society, 54687 C.R. 19, Bristol, or monetary donations can be restricted to the pet food pantry on the Humane Society’s website, elkharthumanesociety.org.
Students named to dean’s list
SEARCY, Ark. — The following local students are among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the fall 2022 semester: Ava Yoder, Goshen; Micah Hochstetler, Middlebury; and Courtney Eby, Syracuse.
Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas.
Helicopter will fly low
MONEE, Ill. — Starting on or around Jan. 24 and lasting three to four weeks, a helicopter towing a large hoop from a cable will begin making low-level flights over the Illinois River Basin, covering much of central Illinois and parts of northwest Indiana.
Geophysical measurements will be collected by the helicopter as part of the U.S. Geological Survey Next Generation Water Observing System (NGWOS) project to support studies of groundwater in the Illinois River Basin. This study expands on similar work done last year in the upper part of the Basin around southeastern Wisconsin.
The helicopter will fly along pre-planned flight paths relatively low to the ground, hundreds of feet above the surface. A sensor that resembles a large hula-hoop will be towed beneath to measure tiny electromagnetic signals that can be used to map features below Earth’s surface. Most survey flight lines will be separated by about 12 miles, so the helicopter system will only be visible from any particular location for a short period of time.
The survey will be conducted by SkyTEM, a specialty airborne geophysical company, through a USGS contract with Woolpert. The helicopter will be operated by experienced pilots from LiveWire Aviation who are specially trained for the low-level flying required for geophysical surveys. The company works with the FAA to ensure flights are safe and in accordance with U.S. law.
Special meeting planned
ELKHART — The Elkhart Community Schools Board of School Trustee will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 30 for a feasibility study and demographics report. The meeting will take place in the J.C. Rice Educational Services Center, 2720 California Road, Elkhart.
School board to meet
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Community Schools Board will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Administration Center for a Board of Finance meeting, which will include election of officers. That will be followed by a regular board meeting.
Food rescue group taking survey
SOUTH BEND — Local nonprofit Cultivate Food Rescue is seeking to better understand the impact of food rescue in the Michiana area. The agency’s first food rescue community survey will gather insights on how well food rescue efforts are understood and how many people in the area know about the life-impacting work they perform.
The Cultivate Food Rescue Community Survey is open to everyone in St. Joe, Elkhart, and Marshall counties and can be taken at this link: https://kwiksurveys.com/s/KBY3xGYl.
Sponsors have also donated prizes to be given away to five survey takers.
People do not need to be a donor, volunteer, or have even heard of Cultivate before to participate.
Prizes include sports memorabilia, ceramic coating package for an automobile, and restaurant gift certificates. Winners will be drawn randomly upon the conclusion of survey responses.
The survey is open to everyone through March 10 and can be taken here: https://kwiksurveys.com/s/KBY3xGYl.