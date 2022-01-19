Legislative update set for Friday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Chamber of Commerce will host the Third House Legislative Update Friday at 8 a.m. at its offices at 232. S. Main St.
Rep. Joanna King and Sen. Blake Doriot will be on hand to provide an update the Indiana General Assembly's current session, according to a news release. This session will be about one hour long.
The legislators will provide updates on bills and issues they are looking at in their respective committees and take some questions from those in attendance.
Library board to meet Jan. 27
NAPPANEE — The Board of Trustees of the Nappanee Public Library will meet in regular session Jan. 27 at 7 a.m. The meeting will take place at the Library, located at 157 N. Main St.
The public is invited to attend.
Dukes files for re-election
WARSAW — Kosciusko County Sheriff Kyle P. Dukes announced Wednesday, via news release, his intention to run for re-election.
Dukes first took office Jan. 1, 2019, having served as an Indiana State Trooper since 2000, as well as a reserve deputy for the Noble County Sheriff’s Office prior to that, starting in 1998.
Chamber Third House Meeting to take place virtually
ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce will host its first Third House meeting Friday, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
The virtual meeting is free to attend and registration is required https://www.elkhart.org/event/third-house-meeting-1-21-2022/
Indiana legislators invited to the Third House meetings include Rep. David Abbott, Rep. Doug Miller, Rep. Curt Nisly, Rep. Joanna King, Rep. Timothy Wesco, Sen. Blake Doriot, Sen. Ryan Mishler and Sen. Linda Rogers.
The meeting will be held via Zoom. The Zoom link is posted on the registration page. Attendees will be asked to submit their questions using the chat function.
Additional Third House Meetings are scheduled for Feb. 11 at noon and March 5 at 10 a.m. Separate registration is required for those meetings.
Town Council to meet Thursday
BRISTOL — The Bristol Town Council will meet today at 7 p.m.
This meeting can be accessed via Zoom, offering virtual attendance for everyone. The Bristol Municipal Complex will not be open for in-person participation.
To join the Zoom meeting visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85242177013?pwd=aXlNdFdQU3kxVWNuS21xS1pLRklYdz09.
To dial in, call 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 852 4217 7013, and the passcode is 578780.
Call in any time after 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. start.
