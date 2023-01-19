Goshen College hires new executive director
GOSHEN — Cyneatha Millsaps will be the new executive director for Goshen College’s Center for Community Engagement. Her new role began Jan. 1.
“I am very pleased to have Cyneatha Milsaps in this leadership role for the Center for Community Engagement,” Goshen College President Rebecca Stoltzfus said. “Our Center combines expertise and programs in community engagement near and far; however, we have a particular commitment to building partnerships here in Elkhart County, especially in communities that have traditionally been underserved by our educational system.
“Cyneatha brings to this role her own multigenerational heritage in the City of Elkhart and experience as a Black leader and advocate for the rights and culture of people of color in Elkhart and in the Mennonite Church. Her bold imagination and strong voice in our community combines with her warm heart and commitment to kindness toward all.”
Milsaps started working at Goshen College in April 2022 as the director of Elkhart City Outreach within the Center for Community Engagement. She is also the executive director of Mennonite Women USA, where she provides leadership for women’s groups and individuals domestically and internationally. She has also been a pastor, leading congregations and communities for over 17 years.
“I am excited to lead the Center for Community Engagement,” Millsaps said. “The Center for Community Engagement has an opportunity to connect and empower a new generation of Anabaptist learners. Our Anabaptist faith and stance on peace and justice can be a welcoming message in these polarizing times.”
Millsaps received her bachelor’s in psychology and sociology at Bethel College in Mishawaka, in 2000 and her master of divinity from the Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary in 2008. She is the founder of BAPS (Black American Princesses), a mentoring program for young African American females between the ages of 8-17 as well as the Chair of the Board for the Tolson Center for Community Excellence in Elkhart. She is married to Steven Millsaps, and together they have seven children and 22 grandchildren.
Megabus partners with Miller Transportation
ELIZABETH, N.J. — Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in North America, recently announced a new partnership with Indianapolis-based Miller Transportation, one of the largest transportation companies serving the Midwest.
This partnership will allow for expanded service options for 56 cities including connecting Chicago with 23 cities, Detroit with 13 cities, Indianapolis with 32 cities, Louisville with 24 cities, Nashville with seven cities and Memphis with 13 cities.
Schedules are now available and tickets can be purchased today for travel beginning Jan. 25 at https://us.megabus.com/.
Banking group reports net income
MIDDLEBURY — The management of Crystal Valley Financial Corp. and its wholly owned subsidiary, First State Bank, has reported net income of $11,009,552 for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022 or $7.88 per share versus $8.07 per share for the year ending Dec. 31, 2021. Book value of its stock finished the year at $48.91 per share.
The Board of Directors have declared a dividend of 42 cents per share for shareholders with a record date of Feb. 2, and payable date of Feb. 16. The dividend marks a 5% increase
Compared to the dividend paid for the same period of 2022.
As a wholly owned subsidiary of Crystal Valley Financial Corporation (CYVF), First State Bank is a locally owned, independent community bank providing consumer, business and commercial financial services since 1910. The bank has total assets of $734 million with its headquarters in Middlebury and locations in Goshen, Elkhart and South Bend.