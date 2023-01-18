ECS to host job fair
ELKHART — Elkhart Community Schools will host a two-day job fair aiming to fill teaching and non-teaching positions across the district Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
The fair will run from 4:30 to 7 p.m. both days and will be located at the Engineering, Technology, and Innovation Building, 2510 California Road, a news release stated.
The session Jan. 31 will have representatives on-hand for discussions and on-site interviews for various support roles. Those include classroom assistants (paraprofessionals), building services, bus drivers, bus helpers, cafeteria staff, and secretarial staff.
On Feb. 1 the district will have representatives on-hand for discussions and on-site interviews for teaching and certified roles, including instructional coaches, counselors, and speech-language pathologists.
Starting pay for new teachers is $41,500. The district offers a variety of employment benefits, including an on-site health clinic, textbook reimbursement, paid time off, paid professional learning, a state pension, and maternity leave. Eligibility for benefits is dependent on the position.
To learn more, visit www.elkhart.k12.in.us.
School board to meet Jan. 27
GOSHEN — An executive session of the Fairfield Community School Board will take place at 8 a.m. Jan. 27.
The session will take place at the FCS administration office, 67240 C.R. 31.
January library events lined up
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Public Library, 124 North Elkhart St., will be hosting a number of events later this month and early next.
Afterthoughts Book Club (grade 9 and older) will meet Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. to watch “Gone with the Wind.” On Feb. 2, at 6 p.m., registered book club members will meet to discuss the movie and book combination. Refreshments will be served and registration is required for both events.
Preschool Story Hour children will meet Jan. 30 and 31 at 10:15 a.m. Preschool Story Hour introduces stories, music, art, and activities in an interactive way that will help build early literacy skills. Children are encouraged to interact socially with other children and attend sessions independently. The sessions are for children ages 3 to 5 years old who are registered for the program.
Adults (grade 9 and older) are invited to take part Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. for the next Craft Workshop. Visit www.wakarusapubliclibrary.org/events to view this month’s project. Registration is required for this event.
Beginning Story Hour children will meet Feb. 1 at 10:15 a.m. Beginning Story Hour introduces developmentally appropriate stories, songs and activities for children ages 18-36 months. Registration is required for the program and a caregiver must remain in the story room with the child.
“The Unhappy Chickens” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how some greedy chickens find that life requires both give and take.
Enchanted Lands on display until March 5
ELKHART — The Midwest Museum of American Art, 429 S Main St., has announced a new exhibition on display through March 5.
“Enchanted Lands: The Collage Works of Scott Hatt” features 56 collage works by the deceased South Bend artist.
“This exhibit highlights selected collage works from the Scott Hatt Estate. Director and Curator for the Midwest Museum of American Art Brian Byrn has worked closely with Dr. David Barton, Professor of Music Emeritus, and sole Executor of the Hatt Estate, to bring together this amazing body of works left by the South Bend artist after his passing,” a news release stated.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and Saturday and Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 per adult visitor, $6 ages 8-12, $8 ages 13-18, and $8 college students with ID.