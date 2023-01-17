Library trustees to meet today
ELKHART — The Elkhart Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. today.
The meeting will take place at the downtown library branch, 300 S. Second St., in the lower level meeting rooms, a news release stated.
To learn more, visit www.myepl.org.
Head Start Board to meet Wednesday
SOUTH BEND — The Board of Directors for the Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties Head Start Consortium will meet in regular session Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The meeting will take place at Lafayette School, Door 1, Head Start Board Room, Room 1, 245 North Lombardy Drive.
Meeting at Lafayette School is open to public and media in accordance with social distancing guidelines, a news release stated.
In addition, members of the public may access the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83368539534.
Legacy award nominations open
SOUTH BEND —The History Museum is accepting nominations now through March 31, 2023, for its inaugural African American Legacy Award.
Presentation of the award will take place June 13 at a special luncheon taking place at The History Museum, according to a news release.
“The African American Legacy Award is being presented annually by The History Museum to recognize individuals who have been instrumental in collecting, preserving, and disseminating African American history in the St. Joseph River Valley, either working directly with The History Museum or within the African American community,” the release added.
To be eligible for the award, an individual:
Must be, or have been, a resident of the St. Joseph River Valley for at least 10 years. The St. Joseph River Valley is considered by the museum to be nine counties in Indiana (LaPorte, St. Joseph, Elkhart, Lagrange, Stark, Marshall, Kosciusko, Pulaski, and Fulton) and three in Michigan (Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph);
Must not have previously received the award;
Has demonstrated leadership and creativity in promoting African American history;
Has increased understanding of and appreciation for the heritage of African Americans;
Has had significant impact on the local community promoting African American history;
Has recognized efforts that are exceptional or have gone above and beyond their job;
Nominations can be made by an individual or organization by completing an online application or by downloading the application and mailing to: African American Legacy Award Committee, The History Museum, 808 West Washington Street South Bend, IN 46601
For more information, call 574-235-9664 or visit historymuseumSB.org.
Library book sale set for Feb. 2
NAPPANEE — The Friends of the Nappanee Library will host their annual book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 2 and Feb. 3, and from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 4.
The library is located at 157 N. Main St., in the library meeting rooms.
Thousands of books from every corner of the library as well as surplus programming materials, event decorations, DVDs, framed art, magazines, office supplies and more will be available for purchase, a news release stated.
A presale will be available to all Friends of the Library members on Wednesday evening, Feb. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. All books will be priced at 75 cents per pound. For those who are not yet Friends of the Library, 2023 memberships will be available at the door for $5.
Books will be priced by the pound starting at 75 cents and will be reduced to 50 cents Saturday.
Doors will close fifteen minutes before listed closing time, the release added. Tag sale items will be priced as marked.
For more information, call 574-773-7919, or go to www.nappaneelibrary.org.