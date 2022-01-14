‘Friday Night at the Museum’ set for Friday
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will be hosting “Friday Night at the Museum” Fridayfrom 6 to 8 p.m.
There is no admission fee and all ages are welcome, according to a news release.
The event will feature the award-winning Crossroads of Elkhart County experience, three exhibits that make up Crossroads present the history of Elkhart County from the arrival of people during the Paleo period up to today. There will also be a number of different activities going on that are connected to content visitors will see in the exhibits. Refreshments and snacks will be available.
The museum is located at 304 W. Vistula St., Bristol. To learn more visit elkhartcountyparks.org/destinations/historical-museum.
City council to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Goshen City Council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The link to the packet online https://goshenindiana.org/media/uploads/1/11146_2022.01.18-Councilpacket-web.pdf For a live stream of this meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84462435894, or call 312-626-6799 or 929-205-6099.
The meeting ID is 844 6243 5894. To speak during the public meeting, use the “raise hand” feature on Zoom meeting or dial “9” if calling on the telephone.
Girl Scout cookies now for sale
FORT WAYNE — Today is the first day of the annual Girl Scout Cookie Program in the Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana council.
During the sale, which continues through March 14, customers may purchase cookies in the following ways:
• NEW THIS YEAR: Order from DoorDash (via the app or online) for delivery or pickup. DoorDash will be offered 4-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays starting January 14. There will be DoorDash booths for delivery or pickup at both the Fort Wayne and Granger offices. Customers may preorder cookies as well.
• At a Girl Scout Cookie booth. To find a nearby booth, go to www.gsnim.org and enter ZIP code in the “Find Cookies!” tool. Or download the free Cookie Finder app on a smartphone.
• Online with the Digital Cookie platform, to buy from a specific scout.
Along with the debut of the new “Adventurefuls” cookie, traditional favorites include Thin Mints, Shortbread, Caramel deLites, Lemonades, Toast-Yay!, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches and Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten-free). Cost of cookies in the GSNI-M council is $5 per package, $6 for gluten-free.
To learn more visit www.gsnim.org.
Library trustees to meet
GOSHEN — The Goshen Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m., Tuesday, in the auditorium at 601 S. Fifth St.
