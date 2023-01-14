Goshen BOAC meeting cancelled
GOSHEN — The Goshen Board of Aviation Commissioners meeting scheduled for Monday has been cancelled.
The next scheduled meeting will be Feb. 20 at 2 p.m.
Town council to meet Tuesday
BRISTOL — The Bristol Town Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at council chambers, 303 E. Vistula St.
The purpose for the session will be to discuss personnel issues, per Indiana code, a news release stated. No final action will be taken and no other subject matter will be discussed at the meeting. There will be no public portion of the meeting.
The council will later host a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m.
To participate go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89227446586?pwd=K1hqYkYrdjFxTVY1Q3Fla0Q2MS9SZz09. Dial in to 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 892 2744 6586 and the passcode is 610890.
School trustees to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Community Schools Board of Trustees will host a public work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the J.C. Rice Educational Services Center, 2720 California Road.
The purpose will be to discuss the feasibility study/facilities report, a news release stated.
Project info. session set for Thursday
ELKHART — The public is invited to an information session on the upcoming Bristol Street widening project.
The session will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 4206 E. Bristol St., a news release stated.
Kindergarten registration starts in February
GOSHEN — Kindergarten registration for Goshen Community Schools will begin Feb. 6, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 613 E. Purl St.
Registration will not take place Feb. 20, however, extended hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. will be available Feb. 7, Feb. 23 and March 16.
A parent or guardian is requested to be on hand for the registration, but the students do not need to be present, a news release stated. Those who register are asked to bring verification of residence (some form of correspondence or ID), the child’s birth certificate, immunization records and any legal documents, such as custody papers.
For more information call 574-971-4149 or visit www.goshenschools.org.
Information session set for road project
GOSHEN — The City of Goshen Engineering Department will host a public information meeting to go over details of the Reliance Road and Peddlers Village road reconstruction project Tuesday, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Gospel Community Church,1677 Reliance Road.
The meeting will have a 5-10 minute presentation, followed by an information open house where members of the public can discuss the project with individual project representatives, a news release stated.
As early as the spring of 2023, the City of Goshen is planning to reconstruct Peddlers Village Road between C.R. 17 and U.S. 33 and to reconstruct Reliance Road between U.S. 33 and the north entrance to Brookside Manor. These improvements are intended to accommodate the expected increase in traffic volume as a result of the Elkhart County court consolidation project. The proposed project timeline, including expected temporary road closures and restrictions, will be discussed at the meeting.
A second public meeting will occur at a later date prior to the beginning of the construction, the release added.
Throughout the project process, the City of Goshen will provide updates and communicate important information with additional letters, doorhangers and resident meetings as needed. The city’s webpage, www.goshenindiana.org, will also have a project page with updates as the project progresses.
Contact the city’s Engineering Department at 574-534-2201 or engineering@goshencity.com with any questions or concerns.