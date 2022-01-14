Library meetings set for Monday
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library Board of Trustees will meet Monday at 5 p.m. in the library meeting room at 101 N. Main St.
Following this meeting, a board of finance meeting will follow, also in the meeting room, with election of a president and secretary on the agenda, among other items.
Residents of Van Buren and East Jefferson Townships are welcome to attend.
Board of Commissioners to meet
LAGRANGE — The Board of Commissioners of LaGrange County will meet at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, at the county annex building at 114 W. Michigan St. in Lagrange.
The public is invited to attend.
Redevelopment commission to meet
ELKHART — The Redevelopment Commission of the City of Elkhart will meet in executive session will meet Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers Conference Room, Municipal Building, 229 South Second St., according to a news release.
Local students make dean’s lists
HARRISONBURG, VA., AND MANCHESTER, N.H. — A number of local students earned a place on the fall 2021 dean’s list for Eastern Mennonite University.
The dean’s list, compiled at the end of each semester, includes degree-seeking students who achieve a semester grade-point average of at least 3.75 with no W, I or F grades for 12 semester hours of standard grades.
Students include:
- Ben Bontrager-Singer, Goshen
- Tarynn Clark, Goshen
- Stephanie Covarrubias Palomino, Goshen
- Elizabeth Eby, Goshen
- Anya Kauffman, Goshen
- Madilyn Kilmer, Goshen
- Lizzy Kirkton, Goshen
- Sophie Kirkton, Goshen
- Philip Krabill, Elkhart
- Kate Krabill, Elkhart
- Erika Lopez, Goshen
- Sophie Miller, Goshen
- Nathan Oostland, Goshen
- Anna Paetkau, Goshen
- Aaron Shenk, Goshen
- Conrad Yoder, Goshen
Southern New Hampshire University also had a number of local students named to its fall 2021 president’s list, open to full-time undergraduates with minimum a grade-point average of 3.7. They include:
- Alyssa Crum, Ligonier
- Shelby Burtscher, Elkhart
- Nicole Gunderson, Osceola
- Jessie Malone, Elkhart
- Amber Poling, Middlebury
- Cassandra Solis, Middlebury
- Jorie Feldman, Rochester
- Kayla Jackson, Ligonier
- Wade Buchs, Osceola
- Evan Rodecki, Elkhart
Lecture series to continue Wednesday
GOSHEN — The Lifelong Learning Institute of Elkhart County will present “Goshen: A City of Growth, Opportunity and Vision” Wednesday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
“Mayor Jeremy Stutzman will talk about how the city government is working to build quality of life for the Good of Goshen,” according to a news release.
The event, part of the 2022 Midwinter Lecture Series, will take place at Jennings Auditorium at Greencroft Community Center, 1721 Greencroft Blvd. Masks are required.
For the livestream link, go to www.life-learn.org and click on “Join via Zoom.”
