Goshen Hospital receives award
GOSHEN — The Birthplace at Goshen Hospital has been awarded, for the third time, with the 2022 INspire Hospital of Distinction for exhibiting excellence in the best practices for safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use, obstetric hemorrhage and maternal hypertension.
The INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition shines a light on the extraordinary work of The Birthplace Colleagues and the surrounding staff that are making a difference in the lives of families every day, a news release stated.
This honor was created and developed by the Indiana Hospital Association, in partnership with Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box. This award was created to acknowledge Indiana hospitals that provide the best care for mothers and infants and to recognize the extensive care that hospitals put in place for caring for families during an important time.
“We view maternal and infant care as one of the highest priorities here at Goshen Hospital,” said Julie Crossley, chief nursing officer at Goshen Hospital in the release.
The IHA serves as the professional trade association for more than 170 acute care, critical access, behavioral health, and other specialized hospitals in Indiana.
To learn more, visit www.GoshenHealth.com.
Parks and rec board to meet
ELKHART — The city of Elkhart Park and Recreation Board will meet Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The meeting will take place electronically via Webex and Facebook Live. The public may view and attend the meeting at https://coei.webex.com. The event number is 157 658 8380 and the password is parks21.
The public will be able to submit comments through the WebEx chatbox, which will be monitored throughout the meeting.
All questions will be addressed during the public comment portion of the meeting.
County board to meet Tuesday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Board of Commissioners will each meet in regular session Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.
The meeting will take place at the LaGrange County Annex Building, 114 W. Michigan St., a news release stated. The public is invited to attend.
Maple syrup tours set for March
LAGRANGE — LaGrange County Parks and Recreation is now scheduling maple syrup tours for school children.
Tours will take place at Maple Wood Nature Center from March 1-22, a news release stated. Morning tours begin at 9 a.m. and afternoon tours begin at noon. Each tour lasts approximately 1.5 hours. There are no Monday or weekend tours.
This program is free to all LaGrange County Schools.
“The maple syrup making tour addresses several state proficiency standards,” the release stated. “Children will learn about photosynthesis, the important role of weather and temperatures, and the water cycle. Students will take a short walk in the woods to learn about the tapping process, then visit the sugar shack. Everyone is treated to a sweet syrup sample.”
This tour is nearly 100% outside, so participants should dress for winter weather. To reserve a field trip call the Park Office at 260-854-2225, or email Naturalist Leslie Arnold at larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
For out-of-county schools, there is a $3 fee per student. Maple Wood Nature Center is located at 4550 E. 100 South.
MLK Day event scheduled for Sunday
SOUTH BEND — The public is invited to take part in a celebration ceremony on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, 1522 Linden Ave.
Pastor Barry C. Spencer will be providing a keynote address, alongside Mayor James Mueller, council members and center staff will all be attendance to celebrate the groundbreaking the “Dream Center” project.
To learn more about the project and its guiding principles, visit southbendin.gov/buildthedream.