Board of Health to meet Friday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Health will have a special meeting Friday, at noon.
The meeting will be conducted electronically and board members will attend via remote electronic participation, according to a news release. Anyone may view the meeting in real-time by going to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCISGVZA2xOWC2eeeNgeTzg.
Book launch rescheduled
GOSHEN — The launch of “Disarmed,” by Marshall King, at Fables Books has been rescheduled to Tuesday, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Fables is located at 215 S. Main St. To learn more, visit fablesbooks.com/events/15403.
Town council to meet
SHIPSHEWANA — The Shipshewana Town Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. today.
The meeting will take place at Town Hall, 345 N. Morton St., in the Roger D. Yoder Conference room.
Board meeting rescheduled
GOSHEN — The City of Goshen Board of Public Works & Safety and Stormwater Board’s regular meeting set for this Monday will take place Tuesday. The board will meet, as usual, at 2 p.m. in the Goshen Police & Courts Building, 111 E. Jefferson St.
The date of the meeting has been changed because Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on the third Monday of January, which is Jan. 17 this year, and will again be observed as a holiday in the City of Goshen, according to a news release. All city offices will be closed.
The board will return to its usual Monday meeting schedule Jan. 24.
Reading challenge starts next month
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Public Library’s Winter Reading Challenge will begin Feb. 1.
Those who participate can read or listen to anything — books, audiobooks, magazines, newspapers, graphic novels. Those who complete the challenge will receive a $5 gift certificate to Good Vibes Nutrition and may be eligible for other prizes, according to a news release.
Registration kicks off Feb. 1 with coffee and treats from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — those who sign up during kickoff will be entered to win a pair of Notre Dame Basketball tickets.
To register or begin logging minutes visit nappaneelibrary.org. The library is located at 157 N. Main St.
Sheriff’s Merit Board to meet
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Merit Board will host a public meeting today at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, Building A: Large Patrol Training Room, 26861 C.R. 26, according to a news release
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.