Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 knots increasing to 20 to 30 knots this afternoon. Gale force gusts to 35 knots this afternoon. North winds 20 to 30 knots with gale force gusts to 35 knots through Friday morning. Waves 2 to 4 feet building to 5 to 10 feet this afternoon. Waves 6 to 11 feet tonight into Friday evening, then subsiding to 3 to 6 feet Friday night. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&