Township board to meet Wednesday
WAKARUSA — The Olive Township Trustee and Board will host a meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The meeting will take place at the Wakarusa Town Hall, 100 W. Waterford St., a news release stated.
Reading challenge set for February
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Public Library Winter Reading Challenge will take place throughout February. This year’s theme is “Back to the ‘90s!”
“This totally rad challenge is made up of 12 reading tasks and a lot of retro ‘90s-inspired programs,” a news release stated. “Like any NPL Reading Challenge, you can read or listen to anything — books, audiobooks, magazines, newspapers and graphic novels. Winter Reading programs include Retro Aerobics, a No TV Week, ‘90s Snack and Craft, Saturday Morning Cartoons and more.”
Complete eight of the 12 tasks and get one entry toward a grand prize. Grand prizes include walkie-talkies, a Lite Bright, a Dutch oven, a weighted blanket, a $25 Main Street Roasters gift card, a $25 Hunters Hideaway gift card, a Tamagotchi or an Easy Bake Oven. Complete 10 of the 12 tasks and get a gift certificate for one free personal pan pizza or calzone from Bourbon Street Pizza in Nappanee. All tickets and prizes must be redeemed at the NPL. Tasks must be completed by Feb. 28.
The challenge kicks off Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Games, puzzles and snacks will be available, as well as a preview sale for the Friends of the Library Book Sale. The Party Trailer, a retro mobile arcade, will be at the library from 2 to 6 p.m.
The Challenge is open to Nappanee resident, fee, student, PLAC and reciprocal cardholders.
For more programs or to sign up, visit www.nappaneelibrary.org.
Grace College to exhibit ‘FREE!’
WINONA LAKE — Grace College has announced it will display the art exhibition of Aaron Winey, assistant professor of visual communication design and program director of media art.
The display, titled “FREE!,” features a progressive series of clay tablets created through experimentation in flat clay forms and ceramic glaze combinations. The exhibit will run from Jan. 11 to Feb. 3 at the Art Gallery of Mount Memorial Hall, 1 Lancer Way, Winona Lake.
”Winey’s exhibit highlights work that purposefully pushes the boundaries of his commercial practice as a career designer,” a news release stated. “The progressive display of more than 130 clay tablets showcases the iterative nature of a free creative process and challenges the limits of commercial utility that many career designers place on their creative abilities.”
Prior to his academic career at Grace College, which began in 2015, Winey worked as a graphic designer for DePuy Orthopedics, Todd Allen Design and Da-Lite Screen Company before founding Winona Lake-based Blue Note Design. He received his Bachelor of Science from Grace College and holds a Master of Fine Arts from Vermont College of Fine Arts with a focus in Visual Communication Design.
Winey will give an artist talk in the Mount Memorial Art Gallery Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. The community is invited to attend the opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m.
The exhibit is free and open to the public from Jan. 11 to Feb. 3. Gallery hours are Monday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call the Grace College Department of Visual, Performing, and Media Arts at 574-372-5100 ext. 6022 or email vpma@grace.edu. The exhibit is ADA accessible.
For more information about the Department of Visual, Performing, and Media Arts, visit www.grace.edu/academics/undergraduate/academic-schools-departments/sc/department-of-visual-performing-and-media-arts/.
Volunteer opportunities available for MLK Day
INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, in honor of Martin Luther King Day, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will be offering a number of volunteer opportunities.
Some DNR properties will have self-directed service opportunities such as litter pickup along trails, a news release stated. Check the DNR calendar at calendar.dnr.IN.gov for lists of activities that day, and for volunteer events throughout the year.
Work needed year-round includes maintaining trails, helping in nature centers, and sharing photography or art. Projects can also be tailored to volunteers’ skillsets.
For more information on volunteering, visit on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer or email DNRvolunteer@dnr.IN.gov.