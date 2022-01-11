Community foundation seeking volunteers
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Community Foundation is seeking scholarship application reviewers for 2022.
Each year the foundation relies on volunteers to help review more than 500 applications, according to a news release.
The evaluation process is completely online and only requiring a personal computer to participate. Volunteers can be professionals from any discipline or sector and all volunteers must be U.S. citizens and at least 23 years of age. Volunteers should live or work in LaGrange County or have ties to the community to participate.
Volunteers should have three to four hours available over a two-week period March 1-14, and should be comfortable evaluating:
The applicant’s record of academic and personal achievement.
The applicant’s record of community service and engagement.
The recommendation of the academic or professional contact; and
The substance and quality of writing in the essay and application.
To volunteer, complete the online form by Feb. 4, online at www.lccf.net/scholarship-volunteers.
All volunteers will need to complete a conflict of interest and confidentiality policy form that must be signed and on file before March 1.
Volunteer opportunities or scholarship questions should be directed to scholarship manager Laurie Sherck at lsherck@lccf.net, or by calling 260-463-4363.
Library board to meet
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Public Library Board will host its monthly meeting Jan. 20. at 5:30 p.m.
All meetings will take place at the LaGrange County Public Library main building located at 203 W. Spring St., according to a new release.
Elkhart to host open houses
ELKHART — The City of Elkhart is planning a utility and streetscape improvement project for North Main Street, from Jackson Boulevard to Pottawattomi Drive, and will be hosting two open houses to gather community input on the matter.
They will take place Thursday, and again Jan. 24 from 5 to 6 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 229 S. Second St., according to a news release.
LaGrange County 4-H Program in 69th year
LAGRANGE — The 2022 LaGrange County 4-H program is underway, with this year’s drive launched amid preparations for next summer’s 69th annual LaGrange County 4-H Fair, July 9-16.
The LaGrange County 4-H program serves youth in grades K-12, and combines the resources of local government, parents, members, volunteers, community supporters, and Purdue University to provide youth with hands on opportunities to gain knowledge and acquire technical, decision-making, and leadership skills.
For more information about the 4-H Sponsorship program, contact Ken Martin at 260-463-6267.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.