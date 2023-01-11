Election board to host meeting
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Election Board will host a public meeting to discuss 2022 campaign finance report violations at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place in Room 104 of the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St., Goshen, in accordance and pursuant to Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-5.
Toiletry drive to start Monday
SOUTH BEND — Beginning Monday, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the South Bend City Clerk’s Office, in collaboration with the YWCA, will host their first joint Women and Baby Toiletry Drive.
Donations will be accepted until Feb. 3 at the city clerk’s office, 225 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 455, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Millsaps to speak at MLK event
ELKHART — Pastor Cyneatha Millsaps will be the guest speaker at the Martin Luther King Day event hosted by the Elkhart Chapter of the NAACP.
The event will take place at 7 p.m. Monday at Prairie Street Mennonite Church, 1316 Prairie St.
Pastor Millsaps is the executive director of Center for local Community Engagement at Goshen College, as well as the executive director of Mennonite Women USA, a news release stated. She completed her undergraduate study at Bethel College in Mishawaka in 2000 and graduated from Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary in Elkhart in 2008.
In addition to her work with victims of domestic violence, Millsaps has also worked with Mennonite Central Committee as a program director for the Great Lakes, in program areas such as restorative justice, mass incarceration, youth/young adults service and various social justice initiatives.
Millsaps and her husband Steven have seven children and 22 grandchildren.
Community foundation seeks volunteers
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Community Foundation is seeking scholarship application reviewers for 2023.
Each year the Community Foundation relies on volunteers to help review more than 500 applications, a news release stated.
The evaluation process is online and only requires a personal computer to participate. Volunteers can be professionals from any discipline or sector and must be at least 23 years of age. Volunteers should live or work in LaGrange County or have ties to the community to participate.
Volunteers should have three to four hours available over a two-week period beginning March 1 to March 14, and should be comfortable evaluating:
• The applicant’s record of academic and personal achievement;
• The applicant’s record of community service and engagement;
• The recommendation of the academic or professional contact; and
• The substance and quality of writing in the essay and application.
To volunteer, reviewers must complete the online form by Feb. 6 at www.lccf.net/scholarship-volunteers.
All volunteers will need to complete a conflict of interest and confidentiality form that must be signed and on file before February, the release added.
Volunteer opportunities or scholarship questions should be directed to scholarship manager Laurie Sherck at lsherck@lccf.net, or by calling 260-463-4363.
MACOG open house set for Thursday
SOUTH BEND — The Michiana Area Council of Governments and the South Bend Public Transportation Corp. (Transpo) will be hosting an open house in Goshen from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
The open house will take place at the Goshen Public Library Auditorium, 601 S. Fifth St. The purpose will be to invite the public to help decide if the CONNECT Transit Plan’s draft recommendations will make transit more useful, a news release stated.
To learn more, visit www.connecttransitplan.com.