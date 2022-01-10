Beginning Farmer Series registration ends today
NAPPANEE — The Beginning Farmer Series, hosted by Purdue Extension, is set to begin next week.
This series will addressing the realities of starting a farm, assessing farming assets, defining goals, and creating a feasible plan to achieve those goals, according to a news release.
It will run from Jan. 18 to March 1, Tuesday evenings, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Nappanee Chamber of Commerce, 302 W Market St.
Session topics include: What are your Realities, Mapping your Assets, Financial Management, Goal Setting, Action Plans and Forming your Projects. Feedback will be available from the Extension Educators hosting the workshop, and there will also be some outside work from these workshops.
To register, sign up today, which is the deadline, at: https://cvent.me/m7V5m1. The total cost is $65 and will include resources and workbooks for participants. For additional information reach out to Robby Kelly, Extension Educator via email kelly115@purdue.edu or at 574-533-0554.
School committees to meet
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee School Corporation Finance Committee will meet at 5:15 p.m., Tuesday, prior to the regular school board meeting at 5:30 p.m.
Both meetings will take place at the Wawasee High School Warrior Room, #1 Warrior Path Bldg. 1.
Maple Syrup Field Trip opportunity set for MarchLAGRANGE — LaGrange County Parks and Recreation is now scheduling maple syrup tours for school children.
Tours will take place at Maple Wood Nature Center, from Feb. 24 to March 16, and homeschools and parochial schools are welcome, according to a news release.
Children will learn about photosynthesis, the important role of weather and temperatures, and the water cycle. Students will take a short walk in the woods to learn about the tapping process, then visit the sugar shack. They will be treated to storytelling and a syrup sample.
Morning tours begin at 9 a.m., and afternoon tours begin at 12 p.m. Each tour lasts approximately two hours. There are no Monday or weekend tours, the release said.
This program is free to all LaGrange County Schools. The maple syrup making tour addresses several state proficiency standards. Space is limited. No school will be double-booked. Park staff can wear masks if desired. This field trip is nearly 100% outside.
Call the Park Office at 260-854-2225, or email Naturalist Leslie Arnold at larnold@lagrangecounty.org, to reserve a trip. For out-of-county schools, there is a $3 fee per student.
Maple Wood Nature Center is located at 4550 E 100 S, LaGrange.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.