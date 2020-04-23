JA announces Community Foundation grant
Junior Achievement serving Elkhart County recently announced the Community Foundation of Elkhart County has awarded JA a $750,000 grant to the JA BizTown Elkhart County: Where it All Comes Together Capital Campaign. Through the support of the Community Foundation, along with other donors, educators, volunteers and community supporters, JA BizTown Elkhart County will welcome students in September 2021, according to a news release from JA officials.
The JA BizTown facility, which will include JA Elkhart County offices, as well as the JA Business Legacy Hall of Fame, will be located at ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. JA BizTown Elkhart County: Where it All Comes Together has raised more than $1.6 million of its $3.5 million goal.
JA offers programming in all seven Elkhart County school districts, as well as private schools. Junior Achievement USA recently announced free online lessons for kindergarten through 12th grade students focusing on its three pillars: financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship, the agency's news release states.
JA BizTown uses hands-on experiential learning to teach fourth- through sixth-grade students lessons about the economy, entrepreneurship, work readiness and financial literacy. JA BizTown provides students the opportunity to play an integral role in a working economy, to experience a rewarding career and to develop the confidence they need to overcome the challenges of their current circumstances and dare to dream of a brighter future.
Library to hold haiku challenge
BREMEN — To celebrate National Poetry Month, which is April, and National Library Week, which is this week, Bremen Public Library is holding a haiku challenge.
To participate, write a haiku to share with the library. A haiku is a three-line poem with 17 syllables (five in the first line, seven in the second line, and five in the last line.) A good haiku will emphasize simplicity, intensity and directness of expression, according to library officials.
Email original haikus to bremenpubliclibrary@gmail.com by April 25, and include the title of the haiku, along with the first and last name of the author. Prizes will be awarded.
NIPSCO announces recipients of environmental grant
NIPSCO recently announced recipients of its 2020 Environmental Action Grant, which will be awarded to 15 organizations that applied for the opportunity earlier this year.
In its fifth year, NIPSCO’s Environmental Grant has donated $250,000 to date, helping 74 projects come to fruition. This year’s recipients feature pollinator habitats at Indiana Dunes, restoration projects at Steuben County’s Clear Lake and Carrol County’s Whistler Woods and multiple youth projects to support outdoor and nature engagement such as citizen science at the Dunes, a teen conservation crew at the Fort Wayne Zoo and a water quality monitoring program in LaGrange County, among others.
The 2020 NIPSCO Environmental Action Grant winners include:
• Clear Lake Township Conservancy, Cyrus Brouse Clean Stream Project
• Dunes Learning Center, Virtual Citizen Science
• EACS Educational Foundation/Paul Harding High School, Nature Trail
• Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, Teens for Nature – Conservation Crew
• Friends of Indiana Dunes, Pollinator Gardens
• Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest, Woodland Restoration Project
• Izaak Walton Porter County Chapter, Bat Watch 2020
• LaGrange County Community Foundation/Friends of LaGrange County Parks, Student water quality monitoring
• NICHES Land Trust, Woodland Restoration Project
• Northwest Indiana Paddling Association, East Branch of the Little Calumet River Water
Trail Extension Phase II
• Ryan Park Elementary, Nature Trail Improvement and Educational Enhancement
• Shirley Heinze Land Trust, environmental education programming
• TEkVenture Incorporated, outdoor wildflower meadow play area
• IU Kokomo, Camp Persimmon environmental sustainability day camp
• Windsong Pictures, youth environmental project videos
