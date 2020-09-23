Indiana State Eagles announce check presentations
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Eagles Aerie 3760 hosted the Indiana State Eagles Aerie and Indiana State Ladies Auxiliary as checks of more than $157,000 were donated Sept. 12 to Riley’s Children’s Hospital Heart Center.
Each year, the 75 active Eagles Aeries throughout the state conduct an Indiana State Project Benefit fundraising drive, officials stated in a news release recently. This year, the drive was led by Charlie Riggs, past state president, and his wife, Shirley Riggs, the acting Indiana State Ladies Auxiliary president. Both are Syracuse Eagles 3760 members and Charlie is the current Aerie 3760 president.
The Indiana State Eagles Aerie presented a check for $85,661.37, and the Indiana State Ladies Auxiliary presented a check for $71,645.60 to Amber Miller, the Riley’s Hospital Associations and Radiothon Coordinator.
Clinton Township officials to meet
MILLERSBURG — The Clinton Township Board will be hold a meeting Monday to adopt the 2021 budget at 500 Carriage Lane.
The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held at 4 p.m.
Walorski to host virtual Medicare 101 session
MISHAWAKA — U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., announced Thursday her office will host a virtual Medicare 101 educational session at 1 p.m. Oct. 6.
Hoosiers can join the online event to learn the basics of the Medicare program, including enrollment, and have their questions answered by experts.
A caseworker from Walorski’s office and a Medicare specialist from Indiana’s State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) will present information about the basics of Medicare and answer questions. Participants can view the video presentation and submit questions on Zoom and Facebook Live. The video will be posted after the event for those who were unable to watch live. Medicare’s upcoming annual Open Enrollment Period will run from Oct.15 to Dec. 7.
Additional details about Medicare 101 will be available at walorski.house.gov/medicare.
