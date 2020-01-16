Ice fishing derby rescheduled for Feb. 8
BREMEN — The Bremen Conservation Club’s 17th annual Ice Fishing Derby planned for Jan. 25 has been postponed to Feb. 8 due to warm and rainy weather.
Registration begins at 5 a.m. at the Community Building and fishing will be from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry fee is $10. The club will again involve the Bremen Boys and Girls Club and will again share proceeds with them.
Cash prizes of $200 for first place to $25 for fifth place will be awarded for contestants who catch the “longest” total length of legal fish. Only fish longer than 6 inches will be measured. Youth prizes will range from an ice fishing shelter to a $25 gift card. A $25 bonus will be given for the single longest fish measured for the derby.
Fishermen, as well as non-fishermen, who wish to donate the $10 entry fee are eligible for a $250, $150, and $100 cash raffle and door prizes; and can buy an all-you-can-eat breakfast, which includes pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy for $5. Breakfast is available from 5 to 9:30 a.m. Cost for non-entrants is $6. Lunch will also be served to fishermen on the lake (ice conditions permitting) and to the non-fishing public at the Community Building.
A separate raffle for a musky fishing trip will also be available.
All are welcome. For more information, call Lowell Michaels at 574-546-5802 or Lance Gould at 574-360-9091.
Local students named to University of Evansville’s dean’s list
EVANSVILLE — More than 750 students were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at University of Evansville, including two local students.
Baylee Geng of Topeka, a junior majoring in psychology, and Caitlin Kehler of Warsaw, a freshman majoring in nursing, were among students on the dean’s list.
To merit the honor of being placed on the dean’s list each semester, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more, excluding pass/fail courses, and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Sustainability Project/Farmers Market receives grant
ELKHART — The Community Foundation of Elkhart County has awarded the Community Sustainability Project/Goshen Farmers Market a $5,000 grant for its 2019-20 award cycle through the seasonal support placemaking grant.
The award will help the Goshen Farmers Market continue to enhance the living experience in Elkhart County, officials state in a news release recently. The Goshen Farmers Market provides a year-round market for locally grown and crafted products. A community staple for the past 20 years, the Goshen Farmers Market provides a selling space for more than 25 small businesses each week. In the past year, the market has focused on providing opportunities for youth to become involved in the market through the Youth Market and the Sprouts Kids Club programs, a news release states. The Community Sustainability Project will be able to further its outreach to youth and low-income community members as a result of this grant.
“We believe that Goshen Farmers Market is another excellent example of our mission to improve the quality of life in Elkhart County by inspiring generosity,” Pete McCown, president of the Community Foundation, said. “We are pleased with what they’ve presented to us and we expect them to be successful in their efforts. Goshen Farmers Market is another vital link in the chain of non-profit entities that are improving our quality of life in Elkhart County.”
For more information, visit our website at goshenfarmersmarket.org.
